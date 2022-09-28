Chargers Mailbag: Rookie Salyer to Start at Left Tackle for Chargers

For what it's worth, teammates and coaches have praised Salyer from the moment he arrived in the spring, and that continued Wednesday.

"He played [left tackle] in college, he's not unfamiliar with it. I think the biggest thing, just talking to guys that have made the transition left to right, you know it's different," Linsley said. "People think O-lineman are just plug and play, but it's different especially at left tackle.

"The fact that he played [left tackle] in college I think takes a huge amount of adjustment off of it, Linsley added.

Staley said: "Jamaree has done a really good job during training camp. He has stayed ready. He's going to be ready for his opportunity."

As for Norton not being the left tackle after he filled in for Rashawn Slater on Sunday, Staley said this was more about Salyer earning the chance to play from recent work.

"So far, this year, Jamaree is earning this opportunity," Staley said. "Coming out of training camp, that was what we felt had happened, and then Storm had an opportunity to play.

"Now, through three games, we feel that we have some evidence that we have to make a change," Staley added. "That's what we're doing, we're making a change to put the best five guys, that we feel like, give us a chance. We're excited about this."

Nobody is going to ask Salyer to be Slater, who is among the best offensive tackles in the league regardless of his age.

Salyer said he will now lean on Slater and others as he gets a big chance to show what he can do starting Sunday in Houston.

"It's kind of been like a mentorship role. He's a young guy coming in, a guy I can talk to about rookie stuff," Salyer said of Slater. 'He knew it better than anybody else so just talking to him about that and as we kind of progressed and getting this news, he's pulled me aside, watched some tape, look at things, talk through some things. He's definitely been there along the way."

Salyer later added: "[I'm] just trying to be consistent, showing up and being consistent every single day. Being a tough player when I get a chance to, go play physical, play fast. That's what I do every single day, so they felt like I earned it so I'm looking to capitalize on everything."

