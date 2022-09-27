Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Power Rankings: Where Are Chargers Entering Week 4?

Sep 27, 2022 at 09:41 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Week 3 power rankings

After three weeks, the Chargers head to Houston with a 1-2 record.

Following Week 3 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they get ready to take on the Texans:

No. 15: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 7)

...The team entered Sunday without wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) or center Corey Linsley (knee), then lost left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) and wide receiver Jalen Guyton (knee) to season-ending injuries, while pass rusher Joey Bosa suffered a significant groin injury...The Bolts cannot catch a break.

No. 12: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 5)

...The Chargers have now dropped two in a row to fall a game off the pace in the AFC West. With Herbert and Allen ailing, Bosa "week-to-week" and left tackle Rashawn Slater out for the season, the Bolts are a banged-up team heading into a game they badly need to win in Week 4...

No. 14: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 7)

Photos: Jaguars vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium!

7LAC7852
1 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7856
2 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3563
3 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3593
4 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA9517
5 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6366
6 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6368
7 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6397
8 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ9578
9 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
3LAC6424
10 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA9689
11 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6470
12 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6520
13 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ9772
14 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
1CHA9816
15 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9055
16 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9067 (1)
17 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9071
18 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3701
19 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3724 1
20 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_2355
21 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA9970_1
22 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0010
23 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0024
24 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ0146
25 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
7LAC8174
26 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6746
27 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8188
28 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6778
29 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5750
30 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_2634
31 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0358
32 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8264
33 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6825
34 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8119
35 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0458
36 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8147
37 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8152
38 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6924
39 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8203
40 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8253
41 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6955
42 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0520_1
43 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_2779
44 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7091
45 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC_2728
46 / 112
DSC_2757
47 / 112
NMV_3043
48 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8542
49 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0702
50 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_2913
51 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7265
52 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_2979
53 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3830
54 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8564
55 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RTY08272
56 / 112
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
RTY08318
57 / 112
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201042
58 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9284
59 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3906
60 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4144
61 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ1225
62 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
1CHA1026
63 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201142
64 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8790
65 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8811
66 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7436_1
67 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201273
68 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201281
69 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7515
70 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5853
71 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5858
72 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5901
73 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5915
74 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5932
75 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5947
76 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5972
77 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5985
78 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5993
79 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5998
80 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5922
81 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5972
82 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201310
83 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201316
84 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ1732
85 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
5LAC9002_1
86 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ1592_1
87 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
1CHA9655
88 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201354
89 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4257
90 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4300
91 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA9778
92 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC9204
93 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ2243
94 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
TE201451
95 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7867
96 / 112
3LAC7896
97 / 112
1CHA0013
98 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7923
99 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0084
100 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_3734
101 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0257
102 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0273
103 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8060
104 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8142
105 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8173
106 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_3865
107 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8284
108 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ2627
109 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
1CHA0850
110 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201844
111 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8575
112 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
No. 9: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 4)

Time (and health) is running out to live up to all of the preseason hype surrounding the Chargers, but I'm holding on for at least one more week, even after the blowout loss to Jacksonville in Week 3...

No. 17: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 7)

No. 10 Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 6)

No. 17 Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 8)

No. 15: Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 6)

No. 19: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 12)

No. 10: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 7)

Give up on the Chargers at 1-2? I'm not even close to ready... I'd bet they'll be running the ball just fine come November.

Photos: Sunday Game Day with the Bolt Fam

Take a look at the best photos of Bolt Fam showing out as the Chargers take on the Jags at SoFi Stadium

DSC_1899
1 / 65
DSC_1965
2 / 65
DSC_1910
3 / 65
DSC_1921
4 / 65
DSC_1905
5 / 65
DSC_1975
6 / 65
TE400055
7 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400041
8 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400046
9 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400014
10 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400035
11 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400019
12 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400006
13 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400028
14 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC_1983
15 / 65
DSC_2000
16 / 65
TE100042
17 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400028
18 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100022
19 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100036
20 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100006
21 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100003
22 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC_2005
23 / 65
DSC_1994
24 / 65
TE100014
25 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC_2018
26 / 65
DSC08320
27 / 65
DSC_2015
28 / 65
DSC_2027
29 / 65
DSC_2035
30 / 65
DSC_2008
31 / 65
DSC08202
32 / 65
RTY07510
33 / 65
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08276
34 / 65
DSC08167
35 / 65
RTY07506
36 / 65
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08260
37 / 65
DSC08299
38 / 65
DSC08375
39 / 65
3CHA8584
40 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC4675
41 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100147
42 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100130
43 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
RTY07606
44 / 65
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100119
45 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200116
46 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
RTY07639
47 / 65
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100170
48 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6531
49 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6544
50 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3726
51 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5303
52 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5319
53 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5768
54 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC5307
55 / 65
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100340
56 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100319
57 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100324
58 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_2684
59 / 65
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100334
60 / 65
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA9389_1
61 / 65
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
NVP_5806_1
62 / 65
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NVP_5821_1
63 / 65
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NVP_5789_1
64 / 65
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NVP_5741_1
65 / 65
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Latest News
