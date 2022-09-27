Power Rankings: Where Are Chargers Entering Week 4?

After three weeks, the Chargers head to Houston with a 1-2 record.

Following Week 3 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they get ready to take on the Texans:

No. 15: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 7)

...The team entered Sunday without wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) or center Corey Linsley (knee), then lost left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) and wide receiver Jalen Guyton (knee) to season-ending injuries, while pass rusher Joey Bosa suffered a significant groin injury...The Bolts cannot catch a break.

No. 12: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 5)

...The Chargers have now dropped two in a row to fall a game off the pace in the AFC West. With Herbert and Allen ailing, Bosa "week-to-week" and left tackle Rashawn Slater out for the season, the Bolts are a banged-up team heading into a game they badly need to win in Week 4...