Chargers Look to Win Three Straight on Sunday 

Tuesday: Lighting strikes on "Monday Night Football"

After lighting struck over SoFi stadium on "Monday Night Football," the Chargers took down one of two undefeated teams in the NFL. Their 28-14 win over the Raiders put the Chargers atop the AFC West and 2-0 in the division. On Monday night, head coach Brandon Staley made it clear that this would be a team that will go for it on fourth down by converting two key fourth downs against the Raiders. Staley explained the trust level he has in quarterback Justin Herbert to make those big plays.

"Full trust — that's what he earns on a day-to-day basis," Staley said. "With how hard he works, how he prepares and how he performs in those got-to-have-it situations. He's got that cool, calm, composure that affects everyone in a positive way. Including me. He executed very well tonight."

Herbert, who in just two "Monday Night Football" games in his career, has throw for seven touchdowns. He also became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl Era to have over 500 completions before his 20th career start. On Tuesday, Herbert talked about what he loves about the Bolts this year.

"I love that we take it week by week," Herbert said. "I really believe in the guys in this locker room. But it's all about each week of preparation. We never look too far ahead, we never look back. You can't let Dallas beat you again and you can't let the Chiefs win. You can't let that hold you back. It's all about this next week of preparation and I know guys in that locker room attack every week like it's nothing, so it's awesome."

Staley talked about building the 'trust and belief system' throughout the week so that when it comes to game day, the Bolts are ready for those big moments.