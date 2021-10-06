Week 5 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Browns

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns as we head into Week 5 of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|Chris Harris Jr.
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Groin
|LP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Toe/Shoulder
|LP
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Illness
|FP
* indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate
Cleveland Browns:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|Jadeveon Clowney
|DE
|Elbow
|DNP
|Jack Conklin
|T
|Knee
|LP
|Tony Fields II
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|Chris Hubbard
|T
|Triceps
|LP
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Toe
|DNP
|Malik Jackson
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|Takkarist McKinley
|DE
|Ankle/Knee
|DNP
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Calf
|DNP
|David Njoku
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|Malcolm Smith
|LB
|Abdomen
|DNP
|JC Tretter
|C
|Knee/Back
|DNP
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|Neck
|DNP
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
