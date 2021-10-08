Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Week 5: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Oct 08, 2021 at 03:36 PM
Herbert 10-8 top quotes

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 5 of 2021.

On the game plan for Browns' front-seven

"I think you have to gameplan for every team and the Browns certainly present a challenge unlike any other, they've got those front-seven, it's unreal. We have to do everything we can to watch game film to have a solid gameplan to have a solid protection plan so that when we go out there on Sunday, we are able to recognize the blitzes, protect it solid and so it's going to require everyone."

On the Chargers' run game improving the passing game

"I think they've done an incredible job all year and I think as long as you're balanced and have a good attack both in the run game and the pass game on offense, I think you're really tough to stop. I really believe in our offensive linemen upfront and I know that we can run the ball behind those guys. Any time you give the ball to Austin Ekeler, Larry [Rountree] or even Justin Jackson, [Joshua] Kelley, those guys are gonna fight for yards, so they make our offense a lot better."

On what makes Myles Garrett such a great pass rusher

"I think the combination of size, athleticism, explosiveness, he's able to do everything. He can defend some passes too…he's one of those guys that you look and see him on film, and he makes plays. You have to know where he is at all times so that you're ready for what he does."

On how he's developed his instincts in the pocket

"I appreciate the kind words from [Joe Lombardi]. I think it's taken a lot of time to figure that out…especially having Joe [Lombardi] and Shane [Day] in our quarterback room, I've learned so much more from them. Talking about that all week and going out and seeing it and repping it and going through it, maybe we don't make that play without those guys. I think a lot of it can be learned in the film room, especially when Shane and Joe are teaching us."

On the versatility of the tight ends on the Chargers

"The way we play them too, they need to be able run block, pass block, and go out and win on one-on-one matchups and the guys that we have, Stephen Anderson, Jared Cook, Donald Parham, they've done an incredible job so far. I think the way that Jared Cook is able to win routes and beat man-coverage and Parham certainly presents a challenge, how long he is and how he's able to reach above man-coverage and all those zone-coverages…Stephen Anderson, too, in the run game, and he's been an incredible blocker and he's one of those guys that we've really relied on."

On center Corey Linsley making pre-snap reads

"I think he's one of the smartest to ever do it. The way we do it, he gets up on the ball and we're able to go really quickly. He's able to make those Mike IDs and if we see anything we can overturn it and we can flip it. Corey does an incredible job studying and preparing so were able to get up on the ball go quickly and gives us a lot of tempo."

On how running back Joshua Kelley has progressed if Justin Jackson can't play on Sunday (doubtful with groin injury)

"Josh Kelley's been a really solid guy. He's really smart, he knows what he's doing, he's very explosive, he's able to make those quick cuts. We really trust him in the pass game, so I know that he's able to get out on routes, catch balls, and he's done a great job so far."

Photos: Bolts Final Week 5 Tune-Up

Check out the best photos from the Bolts final Week 5 practice on Friday at Hoag Performance Center.

211008_Gallery_001
1 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_002
2 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_003
3 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_004
4 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_005
5 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_007
6 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_013
7 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_014
8 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_010
9 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_008
10 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_009
11 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_012
12 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_015
13 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_016
14 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_017
15 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_029
16 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_018
17 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_033
18 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_036
19 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_020
20 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_057
21 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_021
22 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_022
23 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_023
24 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_024
25 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_051
26 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_025
27 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_056
28 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_027
29 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_037
30 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_028
31 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_030
32 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_031
33 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_054
34 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_032
35 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_034
36 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_038
37 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_039
38 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_040
39 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_055
40 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_041
41 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_042
42 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_043
43 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_053
44 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_044
45 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_052
46 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_045
47 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_046
48 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_049
49 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_047
50 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_048
51 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_050
52 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_060
53 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_058
54 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_061
55 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_059
56 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_062
57 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211008_Gallery_063
58 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

What Are the Cleveland Browns Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield, and more in the lead up to the Week 5 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Browns in Week 5?

Read what Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 5 game vs. Cleveland.
news

What Did Coach Staley and Justin Herbert Say Following Monday Night's Win?

Take a look at the top quotes from head coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert following their 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

 Week 4: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 4 of 2021.
news

What are the Las Vegas Raiders Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr, and more in the lead up to the Week 4 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Raiders in Week 4?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 4 game vs. Las Vegas.
news

What the Team is Saying About Mike Williams

Take a look at what the Chargers are saying about wide receiver Mike Williams' hot start to the 2021 season.
news

What Did Justin Herbert and the Bolts Say After Sunday's Win over the Chiefs?

Read what Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley, Derwin James and Mike Williams had to say following the Week 3 victory over Kansas City
news

What are the Kansas City Chiefs Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more in the lead up to the Week 3 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Chiefs?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 3 game vs. Kansas City.
news

Week 3: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 3 of 2021.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
Latest News
Advertising