Game Picks: Chargers or Browns? ✍️

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 5 matchup between the Chargers and the Browns.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Gregg Rosenthal
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|Michael David Smith
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Chargers
|Shelley Smith
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Jake Trotter
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Sam Acho
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Jeremy Fowler
|ESPN
|Browns
|Domonique Foxworth
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Browns
|Rob Ninkovich
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Laura Rutledge
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Kevin Seifert
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Tashan Reed
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Chris Burke
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Mark Kaboly
|The Athletic
|Browns
|Nick Kosmider
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Katherine Terrell
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Michael-Shawn Dugar
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Ben Standig
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Ted Nguyen
|The Athletic
|Browns
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Jenny Vrentas
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Browns
|Gary Gramling
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Jason La Canfora
|CBS Sports
|Browns
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Jared Dubin
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Dave Richard
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
|Jamey Eisenberg
|CBS Sports
|Chargers
