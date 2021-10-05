Where Do the Bolts Fall in Week 5 Power Rankings?

Why it's a surprise: Nobody knew exactly what they were getting when Samuel was drafted with the 47th pick. He's not his dad, but he has surprised just about everyone with interceptions in consecutive games (the first off of Dak Prescott in Week 2, the second off of Patrick Mahomes in the red zone in Week 3). Samuel has four passes defensed and was named Defensive Rookie of the Month but says "I've still got to grind." He's already made a name for himself in the Class of 2021."