Three Takeaways: Why is Linval Joseph Excited for the 'Challenge' of the Browns on Sunday?

The phrase 'Our Way' has been used throughout the season to break down huddles, in team meetings and on the field. Running back Austin Ekeler explained the term was brought up by Staley in a leadership meeting before the season and it has stuck ever since.

Ekeler further mentioned what the phrase means to him at this part of the season.

"It's making sure that we are all on the same page and we know what we want to get done and we can all go forward and agree upon something," Ekeler said. "I love that about [coach Staley] because he's open to us, really connecting with us and makes it a really positive environment where we can go, and bounce things off each other."

Staley described what the phrase meant for him personally and for the entire organization. He explained 'you want to be known for something as a team' and those two words were the best way to make that happen.