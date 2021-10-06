Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

What Did Coach Staley and Justin Herbert Say Following Monday Night's Win?

Oct 05, 2021 at 05:10 PM
Herbert top quotes tuesday

Take a look at the top quotes from head coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert following their 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coach Staley on the trust he has in Justin Herbert:

"Full trust — that's what he earns on a day-to-day basis. With how hard he works, how he prepares and how he performs in those got-to-have-it situations. He's got that cool, calm, composure that affects everyone in a positive way. Including me. He executed very well tonight."

Coach Staley on Derwin James' game sealing interception:

"It was an incredible play, him on [Raiders TE Darren] Waller. We were in good coverage for what they were doing on that particular play. The route came into his leverage. It reminded me of the play he had during the preseason scrimmage. You see the ball judge, you see the tracking, and I think it was appropriate that he finish the game."

"This guy's doing a lot of jobs for us. He's literally playing five positions, and he's calling the defense. We're asking a lot of him so when I say he made an error, the error's really on me for asking him to do so much. He was fantastic in the game."

Coach Staley on the quick start on offense in the first half:

"I liked the way that we executed. Our first drive on offense was a premium drive. That's always a great way to start the game; when you get the ball, have a 12-play drive that ends in a touchdown. That was a big confidence builder. And then we followed up with a three and out. Now, you've got your cleats in the grass as a team, and you're playing ball. That start was definitely a winning edge tonight."

Photos: Postgame Celebration over Raiders for MNF

Get an inside look at the postgame celebration from the Chargers 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

1LAC0338
1 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC03953
2 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC7990
3 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TWE07484
4 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC03952
5 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8088
6 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC03977
7 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC03957
8 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TWE07502
9 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_7158
10 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8109
11 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC04042
12 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TWE07460
13 / 67
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8064
14 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0357
15 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC03995
16 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8124
17 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC04053
18 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0426
19 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8103
20 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_7253
21 / 67
(John McGillen/NFL)
5LAC8082
22 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TWE07464
23 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0452
24 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8072
25 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0488
26 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC0513
27 / 67
(John McGillen/NFL)
1LAC0522
28 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC03958
29 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_7265
30 / 67
(John McGillen/NFL)
1LAC0540
31 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_DSC0481
32 / 67
(John McGillen/NFL)
5LAC8034
33 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8148
34 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0605
35 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_7207
36 / 67
(John McGillen/NFL)
1LAC0612
37 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0655
38 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0665
39 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0694
40 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0723
41 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0783
42 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0894
43 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0952
44 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1069
45 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1108
46 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1153
47 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1245
48 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1201
49 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1327
50 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1332
51 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1352
52 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1379
53 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1405
54 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1414
55 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1437
56 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1453
57 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1463
58 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1514
59 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1522
60 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1537
61 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1542
62 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1574
63 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1596
64 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1604
65 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1640
66 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1647
67 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Justin Herbert on what he loves about the Chargers this season:

"I love that we take it week by week. I really believe in the guys in this locker room. But it's all about each week of preparation. We never look too far ahead, we never look back. You can't let Dallas beat you again and you can't let the Chiefs win. You can't let that hold you back. It's all about this next week of preparation and I know guys in that locker room attack every week like it's nothing, so it's awesome."

What Justin Herbert saw on his touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler:

"That's just one of those plays that you have to feel out and depending on where the linebacker attaches leverage. Ek is such a great receiving back out of the backfield, we've always got a mismatch with him. Finding ways to get him the ball and he makes a great catch. It's good to see from him."

Justin Herbert on red zone improvements the last two weeks:

"I think an emphasis on it; each week going into each week and knowing that we've got to put up points in the red zone. We can't leave with field goals. Field goals are great, but points are better. I think we've got too many weapons to not score in the red zone. Getting those guys the ball, getting [WR] Mike Williams, [WR] Keenan [Allen], [TE] Jared Cook, all those guys involved because they really expand our offense."

Justin Herbert on Coach Staley's decision to go for it twice on fourth down:

"I think he believes in our offense just like we believe in each other. But being aggressive and using some of the data to our advantage is the best of both worlds. I think Coach Staley has done a great job communicating with us. We've got a good feel for it and when we're out there, we feel comfortable. We know that we've got the right personnel out there, so we just have to execute."

Justin Herbert on the Chargers' run game Monday night:

"We really believe in those guys up front. [G] Oday [Aboushi], [C] Corey [Linsley], [G] Matt [Feiler], [T] Rashawn [Slater] and [T] Storm [Norton], they did a great job today. Whenever you've got a guy like [RB Austin] Ek [Ekeler] in the backfield, [RB] Larry Rountree [III] and [RB] Justin Jackson, you've got to find ways to get them the ball. I thought [RB Austin] Ek [Ekeler] did a great job catching passes, too, and so did [RB Justin] JJ [Jackson]. Those guys just change our offense and it's great to see that from them."

Coach Staley on creating 'trust and belief system' during practice:

"That's what we're trying to do around here is to create that environment where Monday through Saturday we're creating that trust and belief system so that when these storms occur regardless of the quarter when they come that you're ready for them...it's an environment where guys can learn from their mistakes and become as good as they can be and really kind of be put in the fire from a preparation standpoint so that when something tough happens it's not the first time that it's happened during the week."

Coach Staley on the type of player Linval Joseph is:

"He just embodies everything that you want in a player. From a work ethic standpoint, competitor, the type of leader that he is you just can't say enough about him, and he came to play last night. That guy was rolling last night and really made a big impact on his teammates. We had Forrest [Merrill] and Breiden [Fehoko] up, really their first big time action this year and calming those guys down. He's had a real big impact on Jerry Tillery and [Christian Covington] I think he's been fantastic."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

 Week 4: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 4 of 2021.
news

What are the Las Vegas Raiders Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr, and more in the lead up to the Week 4 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Raiders in Week 4?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 4 game vs. Las Vegas.
news

What the Team is Saying About Mike Williams

Take a look at what the Chargers are saying about wide receiver Mike Williams' hot start to the 2021 season.
news

What Did Justin Herbert and the Bolts Say After Sunday's Win over the Chiefs?

Read what Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley, Derwin James and Mike Williams had to say following the Week 3 victory over Kansas City
news

What are the Kansas City Chiefs Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more in the lead up to the Week 3 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Chiefs?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 3 game vs. Kansas City.
news

Week 3: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 3 of 2021.
news

Coach Staley's Thoughts on Sunday's Game Against the Cowboys

Read what head coach Brandon Staley had to say during Monday's press conference, following the Week 2 game vs. Dallas.
news

What are the Dallas Cowboys Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and more in the lead up to the Week 2 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

Top Quotes from Chargers Coordinators on the Dallas Cowboys

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 2 game vs. Dallas.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
Latest News
Advertising