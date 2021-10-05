Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Joey Bosa, Chargers D Dominant on "Monday Night Football"

Oct 05, 2021 at 03:58 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 28-14 victory over the Raiders:

1) The Chargers won on "Monday Night Football" for the first time since 2013. Quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown seven career touchdowns on Monday night. He's just the fourth quarterback to have seven or more touchdown passes in their first two starts since MNF started in 1970.

2) Herbert also became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to have over 500 completions before his 20th career start. He's won his last five starts in the division dating back to last season.

3) All three Chargers tight ends made an impact in the passing game on Monday night. Former Raider Jared Cook caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. Two of his catches were fourth-down conversions. Stephen Anderson had a 34-yard reception, the longest of the night for Los Angeles. Donald Parham Jr. had a pair of catches for 17 yards, including the first score of the game.

4) Wide receiver Keenan Allen reached 650 receptions in 104 career games, tying Julio Jones and Antonio Brown as the fastest players to do so. Allen caught seven passes for 36 yards against the Raiders.

5) Running back Austin Ekeler had 145 total yards and two touchdowns Monday night, including a career high 117 on the ground. His 18th career receiving score is the most by an undrafted running back since 1967. It was also Ekeler's third straight game with over 100 total yards.

6) Los Angeles held Las Vegas to zero first downs and zero yards of offense in the first quarter. It's the first time in 20 years the Chargers have allowed zero for fewer yards in an opening quarter. Las Vegas had one first down at halftime, the second fewest allowed by a Chargers defense since 2006.

7) Joey Bosa's strip-sack of Derek Carr in the first quarter gave him 50 for his career in just 67 career games. That's the fastest in franchise history. Bosa has sacked Carr more than any other quarterback in his career (7.0).

8) Derwin James Jr.'s game-sealing interception of Carr in the fourth quarter was his first pick since Dec. 2, 2018 on "Sunday Night Football" in Pittsburgh  – a 33-30 Chargers win.

9) Entering Monday night, the Raiders were averaging 30 points and 471 yards per game. They scored 14 points and were held to 213 yards of offense by Los Angeles. Per NFL research, "each of the Chargers' four opponents this season scored their fewest points of any of their four games against Los Angeles."

10) The Chargers improved to 3-1 and are 2-0 in the AFC West for the first time since 2012. They'll host the 3-1 Cleveland Browns this Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Frame-by-Frame: Ekeler Snags the MNF Touchdown

Take a frame-by-frame look at Austin Ekeler's 14-yard, 2nd quarter touchdown catch against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

