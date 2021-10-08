Three Takeaways: How Many Jobs Does Derwin James Have on Sundays?

One of the Chargers' biggest leaders on the field and in the locker room is safety Derwin James. But describing James as just a safety would be a massive understatement. Along with calling the plays on defense, James is also tasked with playing five different positions in the Bolts' defensive scheme.

Head coach Brandon Staley knows this is a 'tall job description' to ask of James, but if there's anyone that can get the job done, it's him.

"He's one of the few guys in the entire world that can do it," Staley said on Wednesday. "He's also our signal-caller. The weight of that is real. Like I said, I'm sensitive to that because if Derwin James we're just doing two jobs out of five, it would be easier for him — and you may see more production from him — but it wouldn't be as good for our team. Him playing five roles for us helps us be the best defense and the best team that we can be. That's why he's amazing."

That message was carried over into the next day by linebacker Drue Tranquill during Thursday's press conference. Tranquil talked about how James' versatility keeps opposing teams, and specifically opposing quarterbacks, guessing what type of defense they are running.

"The nice thing about Derwin is that we can have the same 11 guys on the field and be in different personnel packages," Tranquill said. "That makes it really complicated and really tough for quarterbacks to try and I.D. you know. [Like,] 'Ok we studied in this personnel grouping they like to bring these pressures, weak side, strong side whatever it might be.' 'Oh, now Derwin's lining up here, what are they in?' and it makes it complicated."

For defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill, he couldn't recall if he's ever seen a player with the skillset James has and sees the value in having James all over the field.