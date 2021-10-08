Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: How Many Jobs Does Derwin James Have on Sundays?

Oct 07, 2021 at 05:11 PM
Cory Kennedy
Derwin James FTP 10-6

Here are three takeaways from Thursday's press conferences with Renaldo Hill, Joe Lombardi and Drue Tranquill.

James a jack of all trades

One of the Chargers' biggest leaders on the field and in the locker room is safety Derwin James. But describing James as just a safety would be a massive understatement. Along with calling the plays on defense, James is also tasked with playing five different positions in the Bolts' defensive scheme.

Head coach Brandon Staley knows this is a 'tall job description' to ask of James, but if there's anyone that can get the job done, it's him.

"He's one of the few guys in the entire world that can do it," Staley said on Wednesday. "He's also our signal-caller. The weight of that is real. Like I said, I'm sensitive to that because if Derwin James we're just doing two jobs out of five, it would be easier for him — and you may see more production from him — but it wouldn't be as good for our team. Him playing five roles for us helps us be the best defense and the best team that we can be. That's why he's amazing."

That message was carried over into the next day by linebacker Drue Tranquill during Thursday's press conference. Tranquil talked about how James' versatility keeps opposing teams, and specifically opposing quarterbacks, guessing what type of defense they are running.

"The nice thing about Derwin is that we can have the same 11 guys on the field and be in different personnel packages," Tranquill said. "That makes it really complicated and really tough for quarterbacks to try and I.D. you know. [Like,] 'Ok we studied in this personnel grouping they like to bring these pressures, weak side, strong side whatever it might be.' 'Oh, now Derwin's lining up here, what are they in?' and it makes it complicated."

For defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill, he couldn't recall if he's ever seen a player with the skillset James has and sees the value in having James all over the field.

"He is a unique individual guy with the size and speed, and you know the ability to think on the go," Hill said. "I'm glad we got him in our room, it's a special guy and we are just trying to maximize everything we can out of him because he brings so much to the table."

Bolts prepping for Baker Mayfield the 'competitor'

The last time the Chargers faced the Browns, quarterback Baker Mayfield was in his first season where he would go on to break the record for touchdown passes by a rookie.

Two years later, Justin Herbert would then break Mayfield's record with 31 touchdown passes during his rookie year.

On Thursday, reports surfaced that Mayfield has a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, but for the Bolts, injury news doesn't change their game plan.

"I think he's a competitor that even though he has a little nick he's gonna say, 'I'm good.'" Tranquill said. "He's gonna want to have the whole route tree open and get the ball downfield and so off the tape, you can't necessarily see anything. It was my first time actually knowing today, I saw the headline on the bottom of ESPN that that was an issue, but you can't necessarily tell off the tape."

Hill didn't notice a difference in Mayfield's game due to the injury as well and explained what he expects from the Browns quarterback on Sunday.

"They're going to do a good job of controlling the game with their run game," Hill said. "They get out on the perimeter with him running the boots, in the play-action game. You know the focal point of their offense. I think that he does a really good job of running the show over there. Until the reports came out, I wouldn't have heard anything or thought anything different coming from Baker Mayfield."

What's the most impressive thing about Justin Herbert?

Justin Herbert has been lights out the last two games for the Chargers, throwing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions during that span. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about Herbert's ability to make great decisions even when facing pressure.

"The most impressive thing about him is how quickly he processes the information of what's happening," Lombardi said. "How quickly he gets rid of the ball. Whether it's, 'This is the guy that's open.' Or, 'I'm under pressure, I need to get rid of it before I'm ready. I know exactly where to go with the ball.' He seems like a ten-year veteran when you get to that aspect of the game."

Lombardi explained that having Herbert's decision-making is like having a 'security blanket' when calling the plays, knowing that he's in good hands with No. 10 under center. Lombardi had high praise for the high-level decision-making skills for such a young player.

"He's just got that instinct," Lombardi said. "That feel — that awareness that I'm not sure you can really teach It's nice, a good security blanket as a play caller to know he's going to not let a lot of bad things happen if things break down in front of him. He knows what to do, it's outstanding."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Why is Linval Joseph Excited for the 'Challenge' of the Browns on Sunday?

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Austin Ekeler and Linval Joseph:
news

Three Takeaways: How Has Trust Taken the Bolts to 3-1?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, and Jared Cook had to say following the Chargers' 28-14 win over the Raiders.
news

Three Takeaways: All Eyes Set on Monday Night

"Everybody's watching when the lights turn on," said Keenan Allen of the Chargers' Monday Night Football matchup vs. Las Vegas.
news

Three Takeaways: Challenge of 'Complete Football Team' in Raiders Awaits Bolts

Here are three takeaways from Thursday's press conferences with head coach Brandon Staley, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and center Corey Linsley. 
news

Three Takeaways: How Do the Pass Rush and Secondary Go 'Hand in Hand' with Forcing Turnovers?

Here are three takeaways from Monday's pressers with Joey Bosa and head coach Brandon Staley.
news

Three Takeaways: Big Day on Defense Boosts Bolts to Victory 

The unit did something that hadn't been done by the team since 2018.
news

Top Takeaways: How Are the Chargers Planning to Counter the Chiefs' 'Eye Candy' on Offense? 

Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill on Asante Samuel Jr.: 'He's built for it, he's not afraid of the moment.'
news

Three Takeaways: How Does the First Divisional Game Present A 'Great Opportunity' For Chargers?

Head coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert, and safety Nasir Adderley talked about how the Bolts are preparing to face their first divisional opponent of the 2021 season.
news

Three Takeaways: Chargers "Putting Focus on Us" Heading into Week 3

With time to study the film from Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Brandon Staley, Derwin James, and Joey Bosa discussed the focus on the future.
news

Top Takeaways: How the Chargers Will "Grow" from Loss to Cowboys

"I mean it's the NFL so [there's] gonna be adversity. We are the best of the best that play this game so we gotta learn how to let that adversity hit and overcome it. I feel like this team is gonna do that."
news

Three Takeaways: Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott, Former Roommates Reunite Sunday at SoFi Stadium

Joey Bosa relives his college days living with Ezekiel Elliot, talks about what it means to face him in the NFL

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
Latest News
Advertising