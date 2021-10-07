X Marks the Spot for Mike Williams

Few players have had a hotter start to the 2021 season than Mike Williams.
The wide receiver has been on a tear and is currently tied for second amongst all receivers in touchdowns.
Here's more from Williams on his play in 2021, if he feels he has something to prove, freestyling with Justin Herbert, and more.
How good has your role in this offense been this season?
Mike Williams: I'm the X-receiver. It's been pretty good and it's kind of similar to what Michael Thomas ran in the Saints' offense; see a lot of balls, run a lot of slants. It's been pretty good so far.
When offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi came here, did he have a conversation with you on how he envisioned you fitting into this role?
Williams: We kind of talked. He said the "X" is gonna see a lot of balls in this offense and I told him I was looking forward to it. Obviously, hearing it doesn't really do much! But seeing it through the first few games, I'm feeling it right now. He stuck to his word and we've got a lot more to build on for the rest of the season.
He told us in camp if he was a betting man, he'd expect big numbers from you. That's come to fruition!
Williams: Yeah, yeah. It's showing up! I'm liking it. You gotta keep it up though.