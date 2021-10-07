X Marks the Spot for Mike Williams

How has that connection grown now in year two with Herbert?

Williams: A lot. I feel like we're on the same page, and we kind of go on the fly sometimes also and kind of freestyle a little bit. The coaches don't like it! But we kind of freestyle and do some things on our own, but we minimize it a lot. It's probably one play in the game where we change things up and do some 'Mike and Justin things.'

How do you get a feel for those 'Mike and Justin things?' Is it a look?

Williams: It's a reaction-thing to be real with you. In the Kansas City game on the touchdown, it was just a connection thing. And then I also did it last week vs. Las Vegas on the deep ball. I beat a dude off the line real bad. I ran down the field and we didn't connect on it, but if we had it would have been like an 80-yard touchdown.

Do you feel you have something to prove with how you're playing this year?

Williams: I feel like that every year!

Yeah?