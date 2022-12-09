Scouting the Dolphins: Week 14

DO:The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game in two decades but expectations can quickly change during the season. That's the case for Miami with its 8-4 start. It's a young team but the NFL is a quarterback-driven league and Tagovailoa has showed he can play at an elite level for a stretch of the season. The next step for him and the Dolphins is doing it when it matters most in December and possibly January. A run like the Bengals last season is certainly possible if Tagovailoa continues to play like a top-tier quarterback and the defense rounds into form. The first step, though, is making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and winning one game.