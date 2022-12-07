Week 14 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Dolphins

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins as we head into Week 14 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Players
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB Bryce Callahan
|Groin
|Limited
|WR DeAndre Carter
|Quadricep
|Full
|C Will Clapp
|Shoulder
|Full
|CB Michael Davis
|Knee
|Full
|S Derwin James, Jr.
|Quadricep
|DNP
|G Zion Johnson
|Shoulder
|Limited
|DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Knee
|DNP
|C Corey Linsley
|Concussion
|Limited
|LB Kenneth Murray, Jr.
|Hamstring
|Limited
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|DNP
|OL Jamaree Salyer
|Knee
|Full
|WR Mike Williams
|Ankle
|Limited
*The Chargers conducted a walkthrough Wednesday and participation is an estimate.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T Terron Armstead
|Toe/Pectoral
|DNP
|LB Jerome Baker
|Hip
|Full
|QB Teddy Bridgewater
|Knee
|Limited
|DT Raekwon Davis
|Knee
|Limited
|RB Myles Gaskin
|Shoulder
|Full
|LB Melvin Ingram
|NIR -Rest
|DNP
|OL Robert Jones
|Shoulder
|Full
|CB Kader Kohou
|Thumb
|Full
|S Eric Rowe
|Back
|Limited
|TE Durham Smythe
|Quadricep/Knee
|Limited
|QB Tua Tagovailoa
|Ankle
|Limited
|WR Jaylen Waddle
|Fibula
|Limited
|DT Justin Zimmer
|Back
|Limited
