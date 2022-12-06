Power Rankings: Where Are the Bolts Ahead of Week 14?

The Chargers are 6-6 and have five games remaining.
Following Week 13 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their primetime matchup against the Dolphins.
No. 18 Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 12)
No. 15: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 16)
No. 18: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 13)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 visit to the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders
No. 17: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 15)
No. 16: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 14)
No. 15: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 12)
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders
No. 17: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 16)
No. 17: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 17)
No. 17: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 16)
No. 12: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 11)
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.