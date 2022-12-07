DeAndre Carter Proud to Represent Diabetic Community for My Cause My Cleats

"I liked the red because it pops out against our yellow and blue," Carter said. "The color scheme was awesome."

Carter explained why he chose to showcase the JDRF during the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.

"It means a lot to me. I know how difficult it is for a kid to go through that in high school and all that and how much of a life change that is," Carter said. "Just trying to spread awareness but also let kids know that as long as you manage it and take care of it well, there's nothing you can't do.

"I'm able to live out my dream and do everything I've wanted to do even though I have it,' Carter added.

The 29-year-old said he checks his blood sugar roughly a half-dozen times a day. And it's even more on game days when he checks it after each quarterly to make sure his levels are where they should be.

Carter also focused on a low-carb diet and workouts that help keep him healthy.

"It's a testament to my doctors and putting a great program in place, even during practice and games," Carter said.

Carter has been an unheralded key player for the Chargers in multiple phases this season.

Offensively, he has set career bests with 39 catches for 466 yards and has tied his season-high with three touchdowns.

And he's provided a spark on special teams, too, as his 11.7 yards per punt return is a career best and also ranks fourth in the NFL.

"He's been an invaluable player for us. Just a true example of a professional," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said of Carter last week. "He's an example of who we want to try to build this football team with because he does so many things for us.

"He has just made a lot of winning plays for us the entire season and he has been there for us in the clutch. He has earned the trust of Justin [Herbert] and our offensive coaches in every way," Staley continued. "Then, certainly, in terms of the special teams culture, I think you are seeing he has had an outstanding year on punt returns for us.

"Just a consummate pro and super excited that he plays for us," Staley added.

In the midst of a career year, Carter said he wanted to let other youth diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes know that their dreams and goals are still more than attainable.