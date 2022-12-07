Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

DeAndre Carter Proud to Represent Diabetic Community for My Cause My Cleats

Dec 07, 2022 at 03:27 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

221207_CarterFeature

Something wasn't right with DeAndre Carter.

Back when the Chargers wide receiver was 14 years old, Carter was feeling sluggish all the time.

He was drinking tons of water and sleeping more, a byproduct of what Carter thought were tough football workouts.

But when he couldn't catch his breath during one practice, a trip to the emergency room revealed that the teenager had Type 1 diabetes.

"I just thought it was because I was working out a lot," Carter said. "It was new to me. Being a kid, just having to check your blood sugar at school in front of your friends, give yourself insulin, it could make you feel like an outcast at first.

"But I got used to it and people got used to it and all my friends were great about it and didn't make me feel weird," Carter added. "It could just be a lot for a kid to deal with."

Fifteen years after his initial diagnosis, Carter is thriving with the Bolts while also managing his diabetes.

And he was proud to represent the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation by wearing cleats that sported the organization's logo Sunday against the Raiders.

DC2

"I liked the red because it pops out against our yellow and blue," Carter said. "The color scheme was awesome."

Carter explained why he chose to showcase the JDRF during the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.

"It means a lot to me. I know how difficult it is for a kid to go through that in high school and all that and how much of a life change that is," Carter said. "Just trying to spread awareness but also let kids know that as long as you manage it and take care of it well, there's nothing you can't do.

"I'm able to live out my dream and do everything I've wanted to do even though I have it,' Carter added.

The 29-year-old said he checks his blood sugar roughly a half-dozen times a day. And it's even more on game days when he checks it after each quarterly to make sure his levels are where they should be.

Carter also focused on a low-carb diet and workouts that help keep him healthy.

"It's a testament to my doctors and putting a great program in place, even during practice and games," Carter said.

Carter has been an unheralded key player for the Chargers in multiple phases this season.

Offensively, he has set career bests with 39 catches for 466 yards and has tied his season-high with three touchdowns.

And he's provided a spark on special teams, too, as his 11.7 yards per punt return is a career best and also ranks fourth in the NFL.

"He's been an invaluable player for us. Just a true example of a professional," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said of Carter last week. "He's an example of who we want to try to build this football team with because he does so many things for us.

"He has just made a lot of winning plays for us the entire season and he has been there for us in the clutch. He has earned the trust of Justin [Herbert] and our offensive coaches in every way," Staley continued. "Then, certainly, in terms of the special teams culture, I think you are seeing he has had an outstanding year on punt returns for us.

"Just a consummate pro and super excited that he plays for us," Staley added.

In the midst of a career year, Carter said he wanted to let other youth diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes know that their dreams and goals are still more than attainable.

"It's an added hurdle I have to deal with on a day-to-day basis, but I'm proud of everything I've accomplished," Carter said. "The sky is the limit. There's nothing you can't do out there in the world because of diabetes."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Look to Find 'Consistency in Approach' Heading Into Final 5 Games

"That's what we're trying to do ... because that's what needs to happen in order for you to make a run."

news

Week 14 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Dolphins

Take a look at the Week 14 Injury Report ahead of Sunday night's matchup

news

Chargers Mailbag: Finding Consistency, Herbert's Smarts & Miami's Offense

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Week 14 against the Dolphins

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Bolts take on the Dolphins in primetime on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5:20 p.m. (PT)

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

Latest News
Advertising