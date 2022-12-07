Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mailbag: Finding Consistency, Herbert's Smarts & Miami's Offense

Dec 07, 2022 at 09:49 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

mailbag

Welcome to the Chargers Mailbag! I'm Senior Writer Eric Smith, and I answer questions from the Bolt Fam each and every week.

Send in submissions for the Mailbag here on Twitter or by sending me an email.

Off we go…

Sunday's loss to the Raiders was frustrating. What does the team need to do in the final games to try and get into the playoffs? (Tim B. via email)

No doubt, Tim.

The Week 13 loss felt like a missed opportunity on both a micro and macro level if you ask me.

Of course, there was the game itself, as the Bolts couldn't hold an early 10-point lead and were hurt by a tough third quarter that saw all the momentum swing toward Las Vegas.

In the bigger picture, the Chargers missed out on taking a step forward in the AFC playoff standings, especially after losses by the Jets and Patriots.

Now the Bolts remain a game back with five to play in the postseason race. What can they do to secure a spot in the dance?

I thought Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley hit on it perfectly Monday when he spoke about not putting teams away when the Bolts have had the chance in recent games.

"I think that we have missed on our opportunities to separate this year. That's why these games have been tight, as you know. You've been at these movies, they're tight," Staley said. "I know that we're trying hard. It's just going to come down to execution. We have to execute as a unit. We have to capitalize on our opportunities.

"Then, you have to make the winning plays. We haven't been able to do that yet consistently. We've been able to do it, at times, but we haven't been able to do it consistently," Staley continued. "Those are the things that we have to learn to do as a team, to feed off of each other.

"Feeding off of each other in that way. We have to continue to search to play like that," Staley added. "It's been inconsistent, but we're, obviously, committed in trying to change that."

To sum it up, the Bolts need to put the hammer down when they have the chance.

Against the Raiders, those chances came early after a successful fake punt and a takeaway on a fumble, but neither outcome led to points. There was also the first drive of the second half, where a fumble eventually made a 13-10 lead disappear in a flash.

The Chargers don't need to be perfect to get into the playoffs. And I haven't changed my stance in believing they will make it in.

But the Bolts will need to be a little more consistent from top to bottom, beginning Sunday night against the Dolphins.

Why don't we play defense like Pittsburgh does? Why don't we just blitz the heck out of our opponent every time we play? It can't be any worse than we're doing right now. (Hugh via email)

It's a good thought, Hugh. I think most people would agree that amping up the pressure would certainly create stress for the opposing offense.

What is ironic, however, is that the Chargers do blitz a lot on defense.

According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, the Bolts are tied for sixth in the league — along with the Broncos — with a blitz rate of 33.4 percent.

The Steelers, whom you referenced, are eighth at 32.6 percent.

I don't think the issue has been the blitz percentage though. Staley and defensive players have all said over the past few games that missed tackles have been a sore spot on defense.

Let's hope the Bolts can shore that up a bit in the final five regular-season games.

A few things here…

First, it's probably doubtful that Parham plays on Sunday. The expectation is that he returns to practice this week, but that doesn't guarantee that he plays.

Parham has dealt with multiple injuries this season, and his potential return to practice simply begins a 21-day window for the Bolts to activate him back to the 53-man roster.

It's a waiting game on Williams, too. He was at practice on Thursday and Friday of last week, which was a welcome sight, but he wasn't dressed out and didn't actually participate.

The hope for him is that he can work his way back into practice this week, but we'll see on his status for Sunday.

As for the offensive line, there are three positions to monitor there.

Center Corey Linsely is still in the concussion protocol, meaning Will Clapp would start for him Sunday if he doesn't clear it.

Right guard Zion Johnson is day-to-day with a shoulder injury, so we'll see how much he does in practice this week.

And right tackle Trey Pipkins III is also day-to-day with a knee injury, so he'll also be one to watch in the coming days. He did not practice at all last week.

Yes, and he's done it in big moments this season.

Go back to the final drive against the Cardinals when the Bolts offense faced third-and-7 at the Arizona 11-yard line with under 30 seconds to play.

If you recall, Austin Ekeler initially lined up wide to the left, which meant an empty backfield. But, even with the play clock running down, Herbert motioned for Ekeler to stand next to him, all while changing the play call on the fly.

Herbert said he noticed the Cardinals were in a zone defense and checked to a screen play, which was beautifully executed for a 10-yard gain down to the 1.

The Bolts, of course, scored a touchdown on the next play and then converted a 2-point play for the win.

Here's what Herbert said on making those kinds of decisions last week:

"I think it just comes with experience and being out there and going through it and making mistakes and learning from those," Herbert said. "Having been in the offense for two years now and having a bunch of film on tape, being able to go back and check it, you feel more comfortable with the offense.

"You know what Joe [Lombardi] wants when he calls a certain play," Herbert added. "I think as an offense, we just feel more comfortable with what we are doing out there."

Not every quarterback in the league has the smarts or understanding to make that audible like Herbert did. But it's just another example of why the Chargers are in great hands with No. 10 at the helm.

Stopping the run.

No, really.

If the Chargers can find a way to make the Dolphins one-dimensional, that will help slow down the passing attack because the Bolts know it's coming.

Miami had just eight carries for 33 yards in its Week 13 loss. And even though the Dolphins threw for nearly 300 yards, the offense also turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions.

The Dolphins, like most NFL offenses, operate at their best when they keep opposing defenses off balance. But if the run game isn't working, that favors the defense and allowed edge rushers the chance to pin their ears back and try and get after the quarterback.

In saying that, Miami's passing attack is no joke with Tyreek Hill already at 1,379 receiving yards and Jaylen Waddle just 28 yards away from a 1,00-yard season.

The Chargers defense will likely need to play their best game of the season Sunday if the Bolts want to win. That will be a tough task, and it will start with stopping Miami's run game.

That will do it for this week.

As always, you can find me on Twitter at @Eric_L_Smith and submit your questions for the Chargers Mailbag.

Bolt Up!

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Mailbag: Another Flex, Early Deficits & Key Matchups Against the Raiders

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Week 13 against the Raiders

news

Chargers Mailbag: Bolts Playoff Chances, Woods' Role & Giving Thanks

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Week 12 against the Cardinals

news

Chargers Mailbag: Addition of Davison, A Rookie Debut & WR Depth

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Week 11 against the Chiefs

news

Chargers Mailbag: Staley's Coaching, Loss of Johnson & Bosa's Return

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Week 10 against the 49ers

news

Chargers Mailbag: Bolts Quiet at Trade Deadline, Looking Ahead to Atlanta

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Week 9 against the Falcons

news

Chargers Mailbag: Will the Bolts Make a Move Before Tuesday's Trade Deadline?

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of the bye week

news

Chargers Mailbag: J.C. Jackson, The Red-Zone Offense & Spiller's Potential Debut

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 7 against the Seahawks

news

Chargers Mailbag: Revamped Run Game, Season Expectations & Bosa's Timeline

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 6 against the Broncos

news

Chargers Mailbag: Stopping the Browns, OLB Depth & Bandy's Emergence

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 5 against the Browns

news

Chargers Mailbag: Rookie Salyer to Start at Left Tackle for Chargers

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 4 against the Texans

news

Chargers Mailbag: Herbert's Health Status, Bolts Run Game & Looking Ahead to Jacksonville

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 3 against the Jaguars

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

Latest News
Advertising