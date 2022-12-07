Chargers Mailbag: Finding Consistency, Herbert's Smarts & Miami's Offense

Sunday's loss to the Raiders was frustrating. What does the team need to do in the final games to try and get into the playoffs? (Tim B. via email)

No doubt, Tim.

The Week 13 loss felt like a missed opportunity on both a micro and macro level if you ask me.

Of course, there was the game itself, as the Bolts couldn't hold an early 10-point lead and were hurt by a tough third quarter that saw all the momentum swing toward Las Vegas.

In the bigger picture, the Chargers missed out on taking a step forward in the AFC playoff standings, especially after losses by the Jets and Patriots.

Now the Bolts remain a game back with five to play in the postseason race. What can they do to secure a spot in the dance?

I thought Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley hit on it perfectly Monday when he spoke about not putting teams away when the Bolts have had the chance in recent games.

"I think that we have missed on our opportunities to separate this year. That's why these games have been tight, as you know. You've been at these movies, they're tight," Staley said. "I know that we're trying hard. It's just going to come down to execution. We have to execute as a unit. We have to capitalize on our opportunities.

"Then, you have to make the winning plays. We haven't been able to do that yet consistently. We've been able to do it, at times, but we haven't been able to do it consistently," Staley continued. "Those are the things that we have to learn to do as a team, to feed off of each other.

"Feeding off of each other in that way. We have to continue to search to play like that," Staley added. "It's been inconsistent, but we're, obviously, committed in trying to change that."

To sum it up, the Bolts need to put the hammer down when they have the chance.

Against the Raiders, those chances came early after a successful fake punt and a takeaway on a fumble, but neither outcome led to points. There was also the first drive of the second half, where a fumble eventually made a 13-10 lead disappear in a flash.

The Chargers don't need to be perfect to get into the playoffs. And I haven't changed my stance in believing they will make it in.

But the Bolts will need to be a little more consistent from top to bottom, beginning Sunday night against the Dolphins.

Why don't we play defense like Pittsburgh does? Why don't we just blitz the heck out of our opponent every time we play? It can't be any worse than we're doing right now. (Hugh via email)

It's a good thought, Hugh. I think most people would agree that amping up the pressure would certainly create stress for the opposing offense.

What is ironic, however, is that the Chargers do blitz a lot on defense.

According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, the Bolts are tied for sixth in the league — along with the Broncos — with a blitz rate of 33.4 percent.

The Steelers, whom you referenced, are eighth at 32.6 percent.

I don't think the issue has been the blitz percentage though. Staley and defensive players have all said over the past few games that missed tackles have been a sore spot on defense.