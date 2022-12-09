Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What the Dolphins Are Saying About the Chargers

Dec 08, 2022 at 05:27 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

WTS Dolphins

Take a look at what Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and others said about the Bolts ahead of their Week 14 matchup:

Head Coach Mike McDaniel

On Chargers QB Justin Herbert's arm and challenges he presents:

"To answer your question, he does have an arm. I think, I believe two of them. (laughter) And it is strong. I'm not sure how much he can curl, but he can throw the ball far. And I did not meet him that particular year. I didn't get a chance, but I saw his college tape. And obviously, I've seen a lot that he can do on the NFL stage. And it keeps you honest as a defense. In the same realm as Josh Allen, if you don't have your appropriate rush lanes or you drop a coverage, he can make you pay on any part of the field. And your job is to make him execute within the confines of a traditional timing and you just have to be a little more responsible in your rush lanes because he'll make you pay or break the pocket to extend. So great challenge because he's the type of player that you play down the stretch and in elimination games that you don't have any choice but to do your best to make sure that he doesn't beat you by himself and make sure that you force the receivers and all the eligibles to get open in the regular timing of the play and you force or you allow coverage to work for the pass rush as well or coverage is tight so that he has to try to extend plays and you're consistent and your rush lane integrity is strong. So a very, very good player. A challenging player that our guys will be up for and excited for test."

Photos: Bolts Prep for Week 14

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221208_Practice_Gallery_001
1 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_004
2 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_003
3 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_002
4 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_005
5 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_006
6 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_007
7 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_010
8 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_008
9 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_013
10 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_009
11 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_014
12 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_011
13 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_016
14 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_012
15 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_017
16 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_015
17 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_019
18 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_018
19 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_020
20 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_022
21 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_021
22 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_023
23 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_024
24 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_025
25 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_027
26 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_026
27 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_029
28 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_028
29 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_031
30 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_030
31 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_032
32 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_035
33 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_033
34 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_034
35 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_036
36 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_037
37 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_038
38 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_039
39 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_040
40 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_041
41 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_042
42 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_043
43 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_044
44 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_045
45 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_046
46 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_047
47 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_048
48 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_049
49 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_050
50 / 52
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_051
51 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221208_Practice_Gallery_052
52 / 52
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Offensive Coordinator Frank Smith

On being back in LA after being run game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021:

"Yeah, I love LA, man. I loved living here in Newport Beach, California. It was awesome. I was fortunate enough – Brandon (Staley) is a good friend, so is Joe (Lombardi). Very fortunate for my time there. As far as my input on stuff, I may have familiarity with the scheme and stuff like that but there's a lot of new players. So I don't know as far as my impact. It's just certain conversations I'm going to have. But overall, what we were doing last year and what they're doing this year, obviously there's some differences. So, ultimately we just have to line up and play and execute our fundamentals and techniques."

On what surprised him about Herbert in his time with the Chargers:

"Man, what surprised me about Justin? How competitive he is. So he's extremely competitive. He's one of those guys that I think whatever you do, he's trying to win because he's kind of – I wouldn't say quiet but he listens very well. So when his competitive side comes out, that was something really cool to be a part of. You get to see like when the game is on the line and how he focuses and how he's really trying to compete with his teammates. That was awesome. But what a great guy. Just fortunate to spend a year and really get to know him."

On an example of Herbert being competitive:

"Oh, just, I mean, when I raced him one time, he had to beat me. (laughter) No, I'm not racing him. He's fast. No, it's just overall like with him, just you can see his attention to detail in a walkthrough. When we were in two-minute drills, you could see he wanted to always be on it because he's always trying to learn. Just everything with him. And I heard with his teammates, he's extremely competitive, too. Just overall, he has that focus. You could just see it in his eyes when he's in that moment and that's what I enjoyed about him. But I mean, the great thing is, is that Tua has that same competitiveness, Drew (Brees) had that same competitiveness, so it's like you look at these great quarterbacks; you'd say that's kind of a common trait of them all because they just don't want to win. They want to be on all their details and make sure they can play their best all the time. I think that transcends into the rest of their life and they play cards and are trying to win."

Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer

On how Herbert compares to their first meeting in 2020:

"The first time that we played him, he was throwing the ball quite a bit before we saw him, and I think they took a little bit more conservative approach, I would say. These guys are throwing the ball quite a bit. He's definitely getting the ball down the field. He has an extremely strong arm. I mean, he really can put the ball with pretty good accuracy on the receivers at all three levels. He makes quick decisions. (Austin) Ekeler is a phenomenal player. He's probably, in my opinion, a guy that doesn't get talked about enough. Obviously he's up there in the league stats as far as yards after catch. They targeted him a lot in the pass game. They use him a lot in the run game. He's got great contact balance. He does a phenomenal job. He's going to fight for yards and he's elusive in space. So we're going to have our hands full. And back to Herbert, he does a good job with their guys down the field. And if there's space with Ekeler, that becomes a problem too. So we're going to have our hands full defending all short, intermediate and deep parts of the field this week."

On how difficult Herbert is to take down:

"He's obviously a big guy. He's got a strong arm. He can feel and see the pocket when rush lanes aren't what they need to be. And sometimes he'll scramble to run. He's doing, I would say, he's taking less hits when he runs. He's getting down when somebody gets in the area. But he's very good at reading. Like, if you're rush lanes are egregious, he's going to make you pay on them, for sure."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

On if he and Herbert have relationship given they were drafted back to back picks:

"I would say I haven't communicated with Justin (Herbert). I never really knew him on a personal level. I knew of him in college. I mean, he's been a baller, and then you also look at his career thus far in the NFL and he continues to do really great things. He's a great player. You can't say anything bad about this guy. He's good. He can run, he can throw, he can throw on the run. I mean, he can do a lot of things and it's pretty remarkable. I have nothing but respect for him and his game too."

Chargers Renovate Dining Hall at U.S. Vets

The Chargers Impact Fund and Pepsi teamed up to sponsor the renovation of the dining hall at U.S. Vets – Long Beach. The renovation included a new coat of paint, new food pantry shelves, storage cabinets, tables, chairs and a reception desk. Chargers' Salute to Service Award nominee and DE, Morgan Fox, and OT, Austen Pleasants, joined for a special ribbon cutting ceremony for the re-opening of the dining hall.

221203_USVets_CS_001
1 / 32
(Los Angeles Chargers)
221203_USVets_CS_004
2 / 32
(Los Angeles Chargers)
221203_USVets_CS_009
3 / 32
(Los Angeles Chargers)
221203_USVets_CS_012
4 / 32
(Los Angeles Chargers)
221203_USVets_CS_020
5 / 32
(Los Angeles Chargers)
221203_USVets_CS_033
6 / 32
(Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_001
7 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_003
8 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_024
9 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_126_1
10 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_031
11 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_023
12 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_036
13 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_038
14 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_041
15 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_055
16 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_058
17 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_067
18 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_078
19 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_083
20 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_088
21 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_090
22 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_094
23 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_108
24 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_111
25 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_115
26 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_128
27 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_129
28 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_130
29 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_134
30 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_136
31 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221206_USVets_MH_137
32 / 32
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Linebacker Jaelen Phillips

On how hard it is to get Herbert down:

"Yeah, I think that, Justin's (Herbert) a really athletic guy. Crazy strong arm and he has kind of deceptive speed, too, especially once he gets out into the open field. He's 6'5, so he's really got the stride. So it's going to be important for us to keep our rush lane integrity and rush as a team and really like I said, play complementary football. I think there's so many layers to complementary football. It's not just about the offense and the defense and the special teams being complementary; but it's also the linebackers and the d-line playing complementary, the d-line and the back end playing complementary and even within the rush, the four of us or five of us if it's rushing, like we all have to be on the same page. And so I think it's going to be important to do that. But yeah, like I said, he's extremely talented so it's going to be a fun one."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 13 loss

news

What the Raiders Are Saying About the Chargers

"Just watching them, I think it's been really impressive to see how they've handled their issues relative to the injuries that they've gone through."

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Begin Raiders Week

"It don't matter if we're playing them in the parking lot. Chargers, Raiders, you know what type of game it's going to be, so we've got to go play."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 12 win

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Talk Comeback Win in Arizona

"We came here to win and that's what we did there at the end of the game."

news

What the Cardinals Are Saying About the Chargers

"You watch them against all of these good teams, they got teams beat. It's going to a chore to get these guys, this team, contained and beat on Sunday."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers to Bounce Back in Arizona

"The big picture is just about what is happening in front of us right now, which is today's practice, and then who we are playing this week, which is Arizona."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 11 loss

news

What the Chiefs Are Saying About the Chargers

"I understand that it'll be a great challenge for us as a team to go up against the Chargers and the talent that they have over there."

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Turn the Page to the Chiefs

"We just have to take the practice field the right way this week because this team deserves our full attention. We have to prepare at a high level ... so that we can go play at a high level."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 10 loss

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

Latest News
Advertising