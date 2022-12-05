Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 05, 2022 at 09:51 AM
Omar Navarro

W13 Snap Counts

The Chargers are 6-6 following a Week 13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 13:

Offense

— Quarterback Justin Herbert, left tackle Jamaree Salyer, left guard Matt Feiler, center Will Clapp and right tackle Foster Sarell played all 75 offensive snaps. Right guard Zion Johnson played 67 snaps, as he left the game a couple of times due to a shoulder injury. Brenden Jaimes played eight snaps while Johnson was out.

— Keenan Allen led all wide receivers in snaps with a season-high 72, hauling in six balls for 88 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Palmer closely followed him with 70, while DeAndre Carter played 45. Michael Bandy played 17 offensive snaps.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 45 snaps and finished the game with 102 total yards. Joshua Kelley played a season-high 32 snaps while fullback Zander Horvath was on the field for three offensive plays.

— Gerald Everett played the most snaps among tight ends (44) and had a season-high 80 receiving yards. Tre' McKitty played the second-most with 25. Rookie Stone Smartt both played 17 offensive snaps, while Richard Rodgers played six.

Defense

— The Chargers had a total of four players played all 61 defensive snaps: Derwin James, Jr., Asante Samuel, Jr., Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Samuel finished tied for a team-high in solo tackles with four, while Davis finished with three passes defended.

— Bryce Callahan, who was questionable to play heading into the game with a groin injury, played 31 snaps as the slot defender and opened the scoring with an interception he returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor logged seven defensive snaps on Sunday afternoon, with Alohi Gilman behind him with six.

— Khalil Mack played 53 defensive snaps and Kyle Van Noy played 50. Chris Rumph II played 17 snaps, while Derrek Tuszka played eight.

— Drue Tranquill led all linebackers with 58 snaps and Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 46 snaps. Murray forced a fumble that gave the Chargers in the first quarter. Troy Reeder played three snaps at linebacker.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day finished the day at 43 snaps, with Morgan Fox following him at 40 along the defensive line. Breiden Fehoko played 30 snaps on Sunday, while Joe Gaziano logged 25. Tyeler Davison played 10 defensive snaps.

Special Teams

— Derrek Tuszka once again led the Bolts with all 30 snaps on special teams. Amen Ogbongbemiga was behind him with 24 snaps.

— Gilman had the third-most special teams snaps with 20. Reeder, Horvath, Taylor, Deane Leonard and Nick Niemann all played 18 special teams snaps, while Kelley was next with 17.

— Cameron Dicker, who made two out his three field goals and both extra points, played 10 snaps.

— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the day playing nine snaps.

