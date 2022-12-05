Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) host the Miami Dolphins (8-4) in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday night's game will mark the 32nd regular season matchup between the two teams. The Dolphins hold a 17-14 all-time regular season record against the Chargers; however, they have split the last two meetings. For the Chargers, they hold a 10-1 record in the series when they score at least 25 points.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 10 of the 2020 season, a game that was played in Miami.

This game saw both defenses play well, as neither team surpassed 300 total yards on offense. Quarterback Justin Herbert finished the game with three total touchdowns — two passing and one rushing. One of Herbert's touchdowns was hauled in by wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was the leading receiver for the Chargers. Safety Nasir Adderley led the defense with a team-high eight solo tackles, while cornerback Michael Davis finished with two passes defended and a tackle for loss.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, December 11

Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: NBC

Play-by-play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline: Melissa Stark

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Peacock Every Sunday Night Football game is available on Peacock. For additional information on how to watch, click here.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES