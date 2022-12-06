AFC Playoff Picture: Chargers in Crunch Time with 5 Games Left

5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)

Next 3 games

12/11 CLE (5-7)

12/18 @TB (6-6)

12/24 @NE (6-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 90 percent

Status: The Bengals have now beaten the Chiefs three straight times, and could be a team nobody wants to see when the playoffs roll around.

6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)

Next 3 games

12/11 @LAC (6-6)

12/18 @BUF (9-3)

12/25 GB (5-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 87 percent

Status: The Dolphins no longer lead the AFC East but are firmly in a playoff spot ahead of their Week 14 primetime matchup against the Bolts.

7. New York Jets (7-5)

Next 3 games

12/11 @BUF (9-3)

12/18 DET (5-7)

12/22 JAX (4-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 49 percent

Status: The Jets hung tough on the road in Minnesota but couldn't find the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter.

8. New England Patriots (6-6)

Next 3 games

12/12 @AZ (4-8)

12/18 @LV (5-7)

12/24 CIN (8-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 25 percent

Status: The Patriots have lost two straight and now face a pair of road games on the slate.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

Next 3 games

12/11 MIA (8-4)

12/18 TEN (7-5)

12/26 @ IND (4-8-1)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 30 percent

Status: The Chargers missed a chance to make a move in Week 13. Now, the Bolts face a tall task at home against the Dolphins. The Chargers could likely still afford to lose one game the rest of the way, but players said Sunday in the postgame locker room that their mindset is to win out to give themselves a shot at the postseason.

10. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

Next 3 games

12/08 @LAR (3-9)

12/18 NE (6-6)

12/24 @PIT (5-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 16 percent