AFC Playoff Picture: Chargers in Crunch Time with 5 Games Left

In a week where there was plenty of moving and shaking in the AFC, the Bolts missed a chance to capitalize.
The Chargers lost Sunday in Las Vegas and now remain in the No. 9 spot despite losses by the Jets and Patriots in Week 13.
The Bolts are now 6-6 with five games to go.
Here's the look at the AFC playoff picture — with standings, current playoff odds, and a status update — as we head into Week 14.
1. Buffalo Bills (9-3)
Next 3 games
12/11 NYJ (7-5)
12/18 MIA (8-4)
12/24 @CHI (3-10)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Greater than 99 percent
Status: The Bills not only moved atop the AFC East in Week 13, but also now hold the top seed with five games remaining.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
Next 3 games
12/11 @DEN (3-9)
12/18 @ HOU (1-10-1)
12/24 SEA (7-5)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Greater than 99 percent
Status: The Chiefs still lead the AFC West but would be the No. 2 seed if the season ended today.
3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
Next 3 games
12/11 @PIT (5-7)
12/18 @CLE (5-7)
12/24 ATL (5-8)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 89 percent
Status: The Ravens maintained their division lead by holding off the Broncos in a low-scoring affair in Week 13.
4. Tennessee Titans (7-5)
Next 3 games
12/11 JAX (4-8)
12/18 @LAC (6-6)
12/24 HOU (1-10-1)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 98 percent
Status: Tennessee lost its second straight game but are still in line to capture a third consecutive AFC South crown.
5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)
Next 3 games
12/11 CLE (5-7)
12/18 @TB (6-6)
12/24 @NE (6-6)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 90 percent
Status: The Bengals have now beaten the Chiefs three straight times, and could be a team nobody wants to see when the playoffs roll around.
6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
Next 3 games
12/11 @LAC (6-6)
12/18 @BUF (9-3)
12/25 GB (5-8)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 87 percent
Status: The Dolphins no longer lead the AFC East but are firmly in a playoff spot ahead of their Week 14 primetime matchup against the Bolts.
7. New York Jets (7-5)
Next 3 games
12/11 @BUF (9-3)
12/18 DET (5-7)
12/22 JAX (4-8)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 49 percent
Status: The Jets hung tough on the road in Minnesota but couldn't find the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter.
8. New England Patriots (6-6)
Next 3 games
12/12 @AZ (4-8)
12/18 @LV (5-7)
12/24 CIN (8-4)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 25 percent
Status: The Patriots have lost two straight and now face a pair of road games on the slate.
9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
Next 3 games
12/11 MIA (8-4)
12/18 TEN (7-5)
12/26 @ IND (4-8-1)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 30 percent
Status: The Chargers missed a chance to make a move in Week 13. Now, the Bolts face a tall task at home against the Dolphins. The Chargers could likely still afford to lose one game the rest of the way, but players said Sunday in the postgame locker room that their mindset is to win out to give themselves a shot at the postseason.
10. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
Next 3 games
12/08 @LAR (3-9)
12/18 NE (6-6)
12/24 @PIT (5-7)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 16 percent
Status: The red-hot Raiders have won three straight games to give themselves a faint shot at the postseason.
11. Cleveland Browns (5-7)
Next 3 games
12/11 @CIN (8-4)
12/17 BAL (8-4)
12/24 NO (4-9)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 8 percent
Status: Cleveland has won two straight but now has two tough division games in a row.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)
Next 3 games
12/11 BAL (8-4)
12/18 @CAR (4-8)
12/24 LV (5-7)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 6 percent
Status: The Steelers have also won two straight games and are fighting to finish .500 or better for the 16thconsecutive season.
13. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)
Next 3 games
12/17 @MIN (10-2)
12/26 LAC (6-6)
1/1 @NYG (7-4-1)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 1 percent
Status: The Colts trailed by two points entering the fourth quarter Sunday before the Cowboys scored 33 points in the final frame.
14. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)
Next 3 games
12/11 @TEN (7-5)
12/18 DAL (9-3)
12/22 @NYJ (7-5)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 2 percent
Status: Jacksonville continued a recent trend as it has now split its past four contests.
15. Denver Broncos (3-9)
Next 3 games
12/11 KC (9-3)
12/18 AZ (4-8)
12/25 @LAR (3-9)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent
Status: Denver will look for its first AFC West win of the season Sunday against Kansas City.
16. Houston Texans (1-10-1)
Status: The Texans have been eliminated from postseason contention.
