Enjoying the Ride: Tranquill Balances Fatherhood & Full-Time Starting Role

Tranquill's final word in that quote is an ironic one. It's also one that he applies to his daily life.

Tranquill's favorite book is "Enjoy the Ride," which stresses relishing the pursuit of something rather than the final product.

Tranquill admits that mindset isn't easy, as human tendency is centered around what tomorrow looks like.

"A lot of people have destination sickness, where we're always looking for the end," Tranquill said. "We lose sight of the journey and the joy that comes with just being on the road toward where we're going.

"My journey, like many other people, is characterized by ups and downs," Tranquill continued. "That's how life goes. There are just ups and downs, but you have to have the right people in your corner.

"Really, we can't control what happens tomorrow or what's going to happen Sunday versus the Dolphins," Tranquill added. "But I can control my attitude and how I go about things every day."

Tranquill applies his mindset through the good times in his life, such as the recent birth of his daughter. And through the tough times, too, such as the loss of his beloved grandfather in December of 2021.

And he also applies his mentality to his career as a football player, too.

Tranquill wasn't a flashy first-round pick, instead getting selected in the fourth round by the Bolts in the 2019 NFL Draft.

This was after a strong career at Notre Dame that also saw a position change, as Tranquill spent the final season with the Irish as a linebacker after initially playing safety.

Tranquill primarily played special teams as a rookie, but his 2020 season was essentially over before it began when he broke his ankle on the fifth snap of the season.

He returned and was part of a linebacker rotation a year ago, and is now a dozen games into a season where he's started every one of them.

Add it all up, and Tranquill is thankful for the path he's forged for himself in the NFL.

"This is kind of my first year as a full-time NFL starter," Tranquill said. "I feel like I'm constantly getting better, getting more experience at the position and learning the position.