Bolts Shift Focus to Halloween Showdown with Patriots 

Monday: 'I think we've become a team'

The Chargers returned from their Week 7 bye on Monday and held their first team practice since the Friday before their Week 6 matchup in Baltimore.

The bye week proved to come at a good time for the Bolts as it gave time for injured players like defensive tackle Justin Jones, linebacker Drue Tranquil and safety Nasir Adderley to rest and get on track to potentially suit up in Week 8. Head coach Brandon Staley said on Monday that those three were 'trending positively' and was optimistic that they will play this weekend against New England. As for Kenneth Murray Jr., Staley explained the second-year linebacker was progressing well but still needs more time to recover from his ankle injury.

During the bye week, the Chargers signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts to help the team improve their kick and punt return game. Staley talked about the importance of having a return specialist like Roberts to return both kicks and punts moving forward for the Bolts.

"I feel like he's exactly what we need," Staley said. "We need someone with experience that has had a high level of production at the position. As recently as last year — really, the last three years — he has been extremely productive. I know that our coaching staff has a lot of respect for his game. I've been places that have faced him, being on the other side of it. I think that he is going to be a real asset, moving forward, for us. We'll see where it goes. Glad to have him. Him being an anchor, with experience and production, is going to be a real positive for both return units."

Staley then dove into the task at hand which is facing off against a Bill Belichick-led team that put up 54 points in Week 7 alone behind rookie quarterback Mac Jones. After giving praise to Jones, calling him an 'outstanding decision maker,' Staley talked about what he learned from the Bolts during the bye week. A key observation Staley made was that the Chargers are becoming a team as the season progresses.