Coach Staley on Andre Roberts Signing and Facing Bill Belichick

"I think we have a team, number one. We have a team that believes in each other. I think we've become a team, which is really important in the NFL that you have that. Otherwise, you're just a collection of pieces. I know that our guys really believe in what we're doing here. I think we're battle-tested. Looking back and watching those six games that we've played, those are six real NFL environments that we were playing in. I think that's an advantage because you have a true assessment of where you're at in all three phases. You know where you need to go — you know where you've been, and you know where you need to go, how we need to evolve as we go.