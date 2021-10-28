Three Takeaways: What Will the Newest Chargers Bring to the Special Teams Corps?

On Wednesday, newly signed return specialist Andre Roberts spoke to the media for the first time as a Bolt. Roberts talked about what he brings to the Chargers roster and why joining the Bolts is 'a breath of fresh air' in his 12th season in the NFL.

He explained that coming to the Bolts during the Chargers' bye week was a big advantage to give his body time to rest and better understand his role on the team and his new teammates.

"This is the first time I've joined a team in the middle of the season," he said. "But I have been to a lot of new teams from year to year. It's just getting to know guys letting them get to know you a little bit about your family, about where you're from and how you play the game. You know you just gravitate towards different guys and that's just how you do it."

Roberts also talked about the key to making a career as a returner in the NFL, crediting being "a little crazy" and running hard and fast as reasons why he's been so good at his profession. Roberts, who will be the new return man for punts and kickoffs for the Bolts, talked about the different mindsets a returner needs to have when returning a punt versus a kickoff.