Week 8 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Patriots

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots as we head into Week 8 of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|Hip
|FP
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Chest
|LP
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Knee
|FP
New England Patriots:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|David Andrews
|C
|Ankle
|LP
|Ja' Whaun Bentley
|LB
|Ribs
|LP
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|Carl Davis
|DL
|Hand
|LP
|Kyle Dugger
|S
|Neck
|LP
|Nick Folk
|K
|Left Knee
|LP
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Finger
|LP
|Dont'a Hightower
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|Brandon King
|LB
|Thigh
|LP
|Shaq Mason
|G
|Abdomen
|LP
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|Shoulder
|LP
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Kyle Van Noy
|LB
|Grion
|LB
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Concussion
|LP
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|DL
|Knee
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- NIR - Not injury related
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
