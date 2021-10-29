Three Takeaways: Bolts Defense Ready to Face First Rookie QB of 2021 Season

Harris Jr. talked about facing former Chargers tight end Hunter Henry on Sunday: "That'll be a great matchup to see him and DJ [Derwin James.] They've had a lot of battles versus each other. Of course, I'm gonna take DJ over anything."

Harris Jr. discussed self-scouting the defense during the bye week: "Of course, first and second down, being able to stop the run better, that's something that we put an emphasis on. If we can do that, we've been great on third down, we've been getting off the field. We've been great in the pass, great in not giving up explosives. So, if we continue to do that and tighten up our run, we're going to be very stout on defense."

Hill on what Justin Jones brings to the team if he plays Sunday: "Definitely having more depth. Having a guy who can play the run game. A guy who the other guys are comfortable with making all the checks and calls. So, I think it will allow the other guys to play faster. In his time away we were able to develop some depth…so I really think it will help us moving forward."