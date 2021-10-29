Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Beat Writers Roundtable: Chargers Awards Post-Bye

Oct 29, 2021 at 08:46 AM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

102921_BeatwritersRT_CMS

It's Week 8 and in a prior year, this would be known as the midseason awards.

But hey, we're working with an extra week here in 2021 so we'll call these the midseason-ish awards.

The Los Angeles Chargers are back from their bye, and we rounded up a few of the team's beat writers along with fellow team reporter Chris Hayre and yours truly to dole out some awards and superlatives for the Bolts.

Offensive MVP

Fernando Ramirez: Mike Williams. It would be easy to go with Justin Herbert, but Williams has shown a different side of his receiving skills this season. His role in the offense has grown because the coaches along with Herbert trust him. He is off to a great start this year.

Gilbert Manzano: Justin Herbert. Justin Herbert quickly grasped Joe Lombardi's complex scheme and had the offense humming. The second-year quarterback orchestrated comeback victories and completed jaw-dropping throws. He entered the NFL MVP conversation because of his sensational five-touchdown performance against the Browns.

Chris Hayre: Justin Herbert. Mike Williams deserves consideration for his All-Pro-like start to 2021, but it's Justin Herbert. All you need to do is point to the three-game stretch against Kansas City, Las Vegas and Cleveland: 12 total touchdowns, zero turnovers and three massive AFC wins. If he can sustain that level of play over the majority of the next 11 weeks, he'll pick up more individual accolades. Most importantly, though, the team will continue to win.

Jeff Miller: Justin Herbert. I'd like to pick anyone other than Justin Herbert, but I'd like to be a billionaire, too. Have to keep it real. Quarterback is the most important position in all of sports and when you have a top-tier quarterback that player is even more important. Herbert has been solid-to-spectacular to date and appears on course for a long, productive career.

Hayley Elwood: Justin Herbert. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is off to a fantastic start in 2021. Heck, even New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said you can't find "too many [quarterbacks] better than him." Herbert is the reason this offense has been rolling this season and it's exciting to see his potential and ability grow each week.  

Joe Reedy: Corey Linsley. The easy answer is Justin Herbert, but if we want to consider the true unsung hero of the offense it would be center Corey Linsley. He has added stability to the offensive line with his leadership and the group has still managed to be solid despite injuries to two starters.

Defensive MVP

Ramirez: Derwin James. The heart and soul of the team is back. He feels like the "Multiple Man" from the Marvel comics, a guy who is in multiple places at once, because he has been all over the field making plays. The defense is happy to have him back.

Manzano: Derwin James. The Chargers have a winning record because of the many contributions from Derwin James. He's playing nearly every defensive position, calling the plays and filling stat sheets with tackles and takeaways. At times the defense has been shaky, but it's been good enough because No. 33 is on the field.

Hayre: Derwin James. His versatility alone makes him the defense's most valuable player. James is third in the NFL among safeties with 50 tackles (with one fewer game). He made a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter against Las Vegas in Week 4. A week later vs. Cleveland, James totaled 14 tackles – in one half of football! Plain and simple, he's the heart and soul of this Chargers team.

Miller: Derwin James. Everyone knew Derwin James would make an enormous difference in his return and he hasn't disappointed. His versatility alone makes him the most valuable piece in Brandon Staley's scheme. It's hard to calculate how much his presence helps everyone around him.

Elwood: Derwin James. James told me during the offseason he was "starving" to get on the field and play. It's been clear how hungry he was with the impact he's made. He's the defensive signal caller, signifying an immense trust between him and head coach Brandon Staley, but for as athletically and football-talented as he is on the field, it's good to see his leadership presence on this team off of it.

Reedy: Derwin James. He's only the fourth DB since 2000 to have at least 50 tackles, a sack and an interception. His first half against Cleveland was amazing.

Best Play

Ramirez: Derwin James' interception of Derek Carr to seal the victory against the Raiders.

Manzano: Herbert's 37-yard rope to Keenan Allen versus the Browns. Herbert's 37-yard dime to Keenan Allen had everything. Herbert created something out of nothing while escaping pressure and delivered the perfect throw off one foot to a diving Allen near the right sideline. Not only was it unreal athleticism by both players, but it was a crucial play with the Chargers in the midst of a fourth-quarter comeback versus the Browns.

Hayre: There are too many to choose from, but I go back to Week 5 against the Browns: Fourth-and-2 at their own 24 down 27-13. If the Chargers don't convert, the game is all but over. That nine-yard Austin Ekeler rush help set up an eventual touchdown, and a 26-point fourth quarter to beat Cleveland 47-42. It also further cemented the confidence the Bolts coaching staff has in Justin Herbert and the offense.

Miller: The image of Herbert's 37-yard completion to Keenan Allen against Cleveland has stayed with me like the memory of a favorite pizza. Not only did the connection convert a third-and-five late in the fourth quarter, but it also highlighted the abilities of both players. Herbert was on the move to his right and fired the ball to Allen over a defender and two quick steps from the sideline. It was perfection passing to perfection as Allen made a tremendous catch.

Elwood: It's the fourth downs for me. There are so many to choose from that had major ramifications in games, but I'm gonna go with the Week 5 4th-and-2 from the Bolts' own 24. That was risky. As Hayre said, if you don't convert, that game is essentially done. But they did. And after the game, you heard the immense amount of confidence radiate from Herbert and other offensive players that they knew they were going to covert to keep the drive alive. If you've got momentum on your side, why stop?

Reedy: Herbert's 13-yard completion to Cook on 4th-and-2 during the fourth quarter of the Monday Night game against Vegas. The Raiders were building momentum, but the Chargers seized it right back with the fourth-down conversion that would later result in a touchdown to put the game away.

Most Notable Victory

Ramirez: It has to be the Cleveland Browns game. They couldn't stop the run or Baker Mayfield, but the defense clamped down at crucial times. The offense turned it on and scored 26 points in the fourth quarter.

Manzano: Chargers at Kansas City in Week 3. The victory at Kansas City doesn't look as good as it did last month because the Chiefs have struggled, but the Chargers provided the blueprint for how to play Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. The Chargers played aggressively at Arrowhead Stadium and now teams aren't playing scared against the mighty Chiefs.

Hayre: Despite Kansas City's recent struggles, it's still the Week 3 win at Arrowhead. To force four turnovers, go 4-of-5 in the red zone, and deliver on fourth down in one of the most hostile venues in the NFL is as impressive as it gets. It also gave the Chargers their first division win of the season.

Miller: The victory at Kansas City has been tarnished a bit because of the Chiefs' sudden tailspin. So I'll go with the win over Cleveland because that was a game the Chargers easily could have lost. Austin Ekeler scoring three touchdowns in the final 7 1/2 minutes adequately sums up how dramatic that victory was.

Elwood: Week 3 vs Kansas City. What's the easiest way of making the playoffs? Winning your division. Getting a win against KC was huge. Sure, as everyone said, the Chiefs have faltered a bit, but being able to get a win against them, in a game where they scored 17 answered at one point to take the lead, looms large.

Reedy: Rallying in the fourth quarter to win the opener at Washington. That helped build momentum within the team and started to build things from there.

Photos: Best of Chargers Celebrations

Check out the best celebration shots of the Bolts from the first 6 weeks of the season.

211020_Celebrations_003
1 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_022
2 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_152
3 / 126
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_075
4 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_076
5 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_027
6 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_001
7 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_148
8 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_065
9 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_005
10 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_048
11 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_113
12 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_021
13 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_039
14 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_153
15 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_024
16 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_138
17 / 126
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_008
18 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_023
19 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_101
20 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_151
21 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_020
22 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_025
23 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_029
24 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_030
25 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_031
26 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_033
27 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_034
28 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_043
29 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_035
30 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_036
31 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_038
32 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_047
33 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_040
34 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_052
35 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_041
36 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_134
37 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_042
38 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_044
39 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_170
40 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_124
41 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_150
42 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_045
43 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_109
44 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_046
45 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_066
46 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_086
47 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_050
48 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_051
49 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_161
50 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_053
51 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_130
52 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_054
53 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_080
54 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_056
55 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_102
56 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_058
57 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_074
58 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_098
59 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_140
60 / 126
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_060
61 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_062
62 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_055
63 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_166
64 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_068
65 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_070
66 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_089
67 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_015
68 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_073
69 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_142
70 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_081
71 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_059
72 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_084
73 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_093
74 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_077
75 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_160
76 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_118
77 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_092
78 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_061
79 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_171
80 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_099
81 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_103
82 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_104
83 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_019
84 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_163
85 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_105
86 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_117
87 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_156
88 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_095
89 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_028
90 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_106
91 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_107
92 / 126
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_162
93 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_167
94 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_108
95 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_007
96 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_115
97 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_116
98 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_176
99 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_119
100 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_100
101 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_057
102 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_141
103 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_122
104 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_125
105 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_174
106 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_126
107 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_127
108 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_129
109 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_137
110 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_131
111 / 126
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_132
112 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_139
113 / 126
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_149
114 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_144
115 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_146
116 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_147
117 / 126
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_155
118 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_168
119 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_157
120 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_165
121 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_158
122 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_013
123 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_091
124 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_169
125 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211020_Celebrations_173
126 / 126
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Reciben a Los Patriotas

4 cosas a tener en cuenta en el regreso a la acción para el conjunto del rayo:
news

Game Picks: Chargers or Patriots? ✍️

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 8 matchup between the Chargers and the Patriots.
news

Three Takeaways: Bolts Defense Ready to Face First Rookie QB of 2021 Season

Here's what Chris Harris Jr., Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conference.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | DJ

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
Latest News
Advertising