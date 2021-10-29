Beat Writers Roundtable: Chargers Awards Post-Bye

Ramirez: Derwin James' interception of Derek Carr to seal the victory against the Raiders.

Manzano: Herbert's 37-yard rope to Keenan Allen versus the Browns. Herbert's 37-yard dime to Keenan Allen had everything. Herbert created something out of nothing while escaping pressure and delivered the perfect throw off one foot to a diving Allen near the right sideline. Not only was it unreal athleticism by both players, but it was a crucial play with the Chargers in the midst of a fourth-quarter comeback versus the Browns.

Hayre: There are too many to choose from, but I go back to Week 5 against the Browns: Fourth-and-2 at their own 24 down 27-13. If the Chargers don't convert, the game is all but over. That nine-yard Austin Ekeler rush help set up an eventual touchdown, and a 26-point fourth quarter to beat Cleveland 47-42. It also further cemented the confidence the Bolts coaching staff has in Justin Herbert and the offense.

Miller: The image of Herbert's 37-yard completion to Keenan Allen against Cleveland has stayed with me like the memory of a favorite pizza. Not only did the connection convert a third-and-five late in the fourth quarter, but it also highlighted the abilities of both players. Herbert was on the move to his right and fired the ball to Allen over a defender and two quick steps from the sideline. It was perfection passing to perfection as Allen made a tremendous catch.

Elwood: It's the fourth downs for me. There are so many to choose from that had major ramifications in games, but I'm gonna go with the Week 5 4th-and-2 from the Bolts' own 24. That was risky. As Hayre said, if you don't convert, that game is essentially done. But they did. And after the game, you heard the immense amount of confidence radiate from Herbert and other offensive players that they knew they were going to covert to keep the drive alive. If you've got momentum on your side, why stop?