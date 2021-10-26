Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Hopkins joins the Bolts after kicking in 93 games with Washington from 2015-21. He ended his tenure with Washington as the franchise's all-time leader in field goal percentage (84.0) and made field goals of 50-plus yards (13). Hopkins was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September 2016 and twice earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week recognition (Week 13 of 2020 and Week 3 of 2016).