Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino.
An eight-year NFL veteran, Hopkins joins the Bolts after kicking in 93 games with Washington from 2015-21. He ended his tenure with Washington as the franchise's all-time leader in field goal percentage (84.0) and made field goals of 50-plus yards (13). Hopkins was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September 2016 and twice earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week recognition (Week 13 of 2020 and Week 3 of 2016).
Hopkins originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013. He spent his rookie season on Reserve/Injured before signing with Washington in 2015. Hopkins has made 163-of-194 career field goals (84.0 pct.) and 179-of-190 (94.2 pct.) extra points to total 668 points scored. He joins Justin Tucker and Greg Zuerlein as the only three kickers to make more than 145 field goals from inside of 50 yards over the last seven seasons.