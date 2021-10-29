Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Chargers to Face Fifth Super Bowl-Winning Coach in First Seven Games

Oct 29, 2021 at 11:25 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_Week8_2021

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots:

1) The Chargers' are seeking their first win against the Patriots since a 30-10 victory in Week 6 of the 2008 season. Philip Rivers – who outdueled Matt Cassel – threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was 10 years old.

2) Jones will be the first starting rookie quarterback Los Angeles has faced this season. The last was also a former signal caller from Alabama, now playing in the AFC East: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa in Week 10 of the 2020 season.

3) In Brandon Staley's first six games with the Chargers, five of the opposing head coaches have either won or appeared in a Super Bowl. New England's Bill Belichick makes it six of seven this Sunday.

4) Belichick will coach against Chargers rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. this Sunday. Samuel Jr.'s father – Asante Samuel Sr. – played five seasons at cornerback under Belichick in New England, winning two Super Bowls in three appearances. Samuel Sr. was an All-Pro for the Patriots in 2007. The season before, he notched a career-high 10 interceptions.

5) Week 8 marks the return of tight end Hunter Henry to Los Angeles. In five seasons with the Chargers, Henry caught 196 passes for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns. In New England, Henry has 24 catches for 264 yards and four touchdowns – one in each of the last four games.

6) The combination of Chargers tight ends Jared Cook and Donald Parham Jr. have 28 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns entering Week 8. Cook scored Los Angeles' lone touchdown in Week 6 against the Ravens.

7) Kicker Dustin Hopkins and kick/punt returner Andre Roberts are set to make their Chargers debut against the Patriots. Roberts has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons. Hopkins has converted 84 percent of his career field goal attempts (163-of-194) and 94.2 percent of his extra point attempts (179-of-190).

Related Links

8) Los Angeles' last matchup against the Patriots ended in a 45-0 loss at SoFi Stadium – the team's worst performance of 2020. After that game, the Chargers closed the season with four straight wins, including three in the division.

9) The Chargers' first-ever game on Halloween was in 1965, coincidentally against the Boston Patriots – a 22-6 loss, per Pro Football Reference.

10) Around the AFC West in Week 8: Las Vegas (5-2) has a bye; Denver (3-4) hosts Washington; and Kansas City (3-4) hosts the Giants. A win against New England puts Los Angeles back atop the AFC West at 5-2 with an early tiebreaker over the Raiders.

Photos: Week 8 Prep Continues for Bolts

Check out the best photos from the Bolts Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

211028_Practice_MH_184
1 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_191
2 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_182
3 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_189
4 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_187
5 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_178
6 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_201
7 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_186
8 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_196
9 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_003
10 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_002
11 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_005
12 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_025
13 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_010
14 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_014
15 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_018
16 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_046
17 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_011
18 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_027
19 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_012
20 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_034
21 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_001
22 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_031
23 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_053
24 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_035
25 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_062
26 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_046
27 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_174
28 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_092
29 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_064
30 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_070
31 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_088
32 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_075
33 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_054
34 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_100
35 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_094
36 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_142
37 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_096
38 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_087
39 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_103
40 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_115
41 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_116
42 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_067
43 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_134
44 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_062
45 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_139
46 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_069
47 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_082
48 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_145
49 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_168
50 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_048
51 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_123
52 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_140
53 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_086
54 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_118
55 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_151
56 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_144
57 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_152
58 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_081
59 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_150
60 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_090
61 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_155
62 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_074
63 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_160
64 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MN_084
65 / 70
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_158
66 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_164
67 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_170
68 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_176
69 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211028_Practice_MH_173
70 / 70
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Bolts Atop AFC West at the Bye

Through six games, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have combined for 72 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Eyes Fifth Straight Game With 100-Plus Scrimmage Yards

Ekeler is also tied with Tennessee's Derrick Henry for first in the league in total touchdowns (7).
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Engineers Third Game-Winning Drive of 2021

Herbert has 12 total touchdowns and zero turnovers in his last three starts.
news

10 Insights: Why the Running Game Could Decide Browns-Bolts

Kareem Hunt, Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb are among eight players entering Week 5 averaging over 5.0 yards per carry (minimum 40 attempts).
news

10 Insights: Joey Bosa, Chargers D Dominant on "Monday Night Football"

The Las Vegas Raiders had one first down at halftime, the second fewest allowed by a Chargers defense since 2006.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Well-Versed in Chargers-Raiders Rivalry

Allen – the longest-tenured Chargers player – has 80 receptions for 904 yards and five touchdowns in 13 career games against the Raiders.
news

10 Insights: Mike Williams Delivers Again in Kansas City

Williams had a career-high 122 yards receiving, scored two touchdowns and added a two-point conversion in the Chargers' 30-24 win over the Chiefs.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Face First Divisional Test at Chiefs

Six of the past 11 Chargers games at Kansas City have been decided by seven or fewer points.
news

10 Insights: Asante Samuel Jr. Records First NFL Interception

He became the first Chargers defensive back since Antoine Cason in 2008 to register his first interception within his first two career games.
news

10 Insights: Eyes on First-Round Rookies This Sunday at SoFi Stadium

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater were selected No. 12 and No. 13 overall, respectively, in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen and Co. Dominant in D.C. on Third Down

Los Angeles was 14-of-19 on third down against the Washington Football Team.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | DJ

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
Latest News
Advertising