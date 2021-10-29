10 Insights: Chargers to Face Fifth Super Bowl-Winning Coach in First Seven Games

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots:

1) The Chargers' are seeking their first win against the Patriots since a 30-10 victory in Week 6 of the 2008 season. Philip Rivers – who outdueled Matt Cassel – threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was 10 years old.

2) Jones will be the first starting rookie quarterback Los Angeles has faced this season. The last was also a former signal caller from Alabama, now playing in the AFC East: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa in Week 10 of the 2020 season.

3) In Brandon Staley's first six games with the Chargers, five of the opposing head coaches have either won or appeared in a Super Bowl. New England's Bill Belichick makes it six of seven this Sunday.