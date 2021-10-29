DJ's Mailbag: Areas To Improve After the Bye 

"I think you gotta to account for just more familiarity within the scheme, so the longer you play I think these guys will get more comfortable with their run fits and that will help. I don't know too many teams that are out trying to get rid of big-time defensive lineman in this league. So, trying to go add more players up front I don't know that there's going to be an option there. I think it just comes down to guys being a little more physical at the point of attack and then guys getting more comfortable with the run fits at the second, third level."