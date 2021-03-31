10 Insights: Chargers Boost Special Teams With Ryan Smith

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers cornerback Ryan Smith:
1) Smith was born in Augsburg, Germany, according to Pro Football Reference. He played high school football at Wise in Upper Marlboro, Md.
2) WUSA9 in Washington, D.C. detailed how Smith's commitment to both the classroom and football during his senior year of high school allowed him to play at the Division I level.
3) He attended North Carolina Central, the same school as legendary Chargers guard Doug "Moosie" Wilkerson.
4) According to NCCU, Smith "broke school career records for solo tackles (168) and kickoff return yard average (28.1)." He started 42 games and had seven interceptions and 31 passes defended.
5) Smith is the only current NCCU alum in the NFL and just the second this century (defensive end Greg Peterson, 2007-09).
6) Smith was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fourth round (No. 108 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.
7) In five seasons with the Bucs, Smith appeared in 73 games including 16 starts at cornerback. He totaled 117 tackles with one interception.
8) In last season's Super Bowl run, Smith appeared in all 16 regular-season games and played 78 percent of the special teams snaps (360). He also played at least 73 percent of the special teams snaps in each of the team's four postseason games.
9) Smith will join a special teams unit led by new coordinator Derius Swinton II, who's coached against Smith and the Bucs three times in the last five seasons.
10) The veteran Smith will also join a DBs room that currently includes cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr., Michael Davis, Brandon Facyson, Tevaughn Campbell, John Brannon and Donte Vaughn.
