10 Insights: Oday Aboushi Bolsters Chargers Offensive Line

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers guard Oday Aboushi:
1) Aboushi is a former fifth-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Virginia.
2) At Virginia he earned All-ACC honors twice in his career as a Cavalier. He earned first-team honors as a senior and second-team honors as a junior. His performance as a senior led to a Senior Bowl invite.
3) He has versatility having played both left and right guard during his time in the league.
4) Along with the Jets, he spent time with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and most recently, Detroit Lions.
5) Of the 65 games he's played in the NFL, he started 42 of those contests.
6) During his time in Detroit, he started 10 games over the last two seasons. Eight of those starts came in 2020 where he started the last six games of the year. He mainly played right guard in 2020.
7) At 6-5, 308-pounds, Aboushi joins Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler as the third offensive lineman to be nabbed by the Chargers since free agency began.
8) Aboushi becomes the second Virginia Cavalier on the Bolts roster joining wide receiver Joe Reed.
9) In 2014 and 2015, Aboushi went to Sudan with the Islamic Medical Association of North America and volunteered with SaveSmile, to help repair cleft lips and palates of residents there.
10) Aboushi was born and raised in Brooklyn and attended Xaverian High School playing football for the Xaverian Clippers. Another notable Xaverian alum is comedian and SNL cast member, Pete Davidson.