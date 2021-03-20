10 Insights: Oday Aboushi Bolsters Chargers Offensive Line

6) During his time in Detroit, he started 10 games over the last two seasons. Eight of those starts came in 2020 where he started the last six games of the year. He mainly played right guard in 2020.

7) At 6-5, 308-pounds, Aboushi joins Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler as the third offensive lineman to be nabbed by the Chargers since free agency began.

8) Aboushi becomes the second Virginia Cavalier on the Bolts roster joining wide receiver Joe Reed.

9) In 2014 and 2015, Aboushi went to Sudan with the Islamic Medical Association of North America and volunteered with SaveSmile, to help repair cleft lips and palates of residents there.