Chargers Mourn Loss of Doug "Moosie" Wilkerson

"Doug was a phenomenal player. I believe he was one of the best guards in the entire league and I don't think he ever got the recognition nationally that he did in San Diego. We thought he was a fantastic player and a great guy, too.

He was a fantastic player. There was just no getting around it. I benefitted by playing next to him all those years. He was an exceptional athlete for such a big man. He was a tough guy and didn't miss a lot of games. He was somebody that I looked up to everyday that I was playing. He set a great example for me as a younger player and other people, too.

He could run like a running back! (As a guard) my rookie year, Bill Walsh was our offensive coordinator and we used to run this sweep to the right, where we pulled both guards. I was pretty fast for a guard and I was the 'lead guard,' because we'd roll more to the right. The only reason I was the lead guard was because I was on the right hand side. But by the time we turned the corner, there was two of us running right together. It was like having two lead guards.

He was an exceptional player. We all competed together but competed against each other to live up to the other guys' standards. I knew I had to play well because I knew Doug was going to play well. And he was gonna be prepared, and he was gonna perform well. So I didn't want to be a guy who would let him down and our whole offensive line that played together for a long, long time always felt that way.