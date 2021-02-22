Chargers Mourn Loss of Doug "Moosie" Wilkerson

Former Chargers guard, Doug "Moosie" Wilkerson, passed away Sunday at the age of 73.
"Moosie was one-of-a-kind," said Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "A member of our Chargers Hall of Fame, 40th and 50th anniversary teams, the Black College Football Hall of Fame and a three-time All Pro, to say he was vital to the success of our Air Coryell era teams would be an understatement. Yet for everything he accomplished on the field, his regular visits to our facility during his retirement years are probably what everyone in our Chargers family will remember most.
"A giant smile, ear-to-ear, as he walked down the halls, bouncing from one department to the next. A word of advice. A captive audience for those who needed one. Just seeing him made you feel good. The world needs more Moosies in it. What a bright light he was. Our hearts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with the Wilkerson family and everyone who loved Moosie."
Wilkerson was originally selected in the first round of the 1970 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers out of North Carolina Central University. He spent a year there before the San Diego Chargers acquired the Pro Bowler via trade, making him a key cog of their offensive line.
He went on to play 14 total seasons for the Bolts and started all 195 games of his Chargers career, where he earned two more Pro Bowl honors in 1981 and 1982. He was a first-team All-Pro in 1982, a member of the Chargers' 40th and 50th anniversary teams, and was inducted in the Chargers Hall of Fame in 2000. He was also inducted in the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.