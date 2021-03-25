10 Insights: Kyler Fackrell Brings Pass-Rush Ability to Bolts

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell:
1) Fackrell was a third-round pick in 2016 (No. 88 overall) out of Utah State. He was selected by the Green Bay Packers – one pick after his college teammate Nick Vigil, who played linebacker for the Chargers in 2020.
2) In four seasons with the Aggies, Fackrell totaled 253 tackles (36 for loss), 13 sacks and four interceptions. He also scored three touchdowns, including one on offense.
3) According to Utah State Athletics, Fackrell "is one of just 15 players in school history to earn first-or-second-team all-conference honors three times during a career."
4) In five NFL seasons, Fackrell has appeared in 73 games, including 18 starts. He has 145 total tackles (28 for loss), 20.5 sacks and 42 quarterback hits.
5) Fackrell will be reunited with three former Green Bay teammates in Los Angeles: center Corey Linsley, offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and tight end Jared Cook.
6) In 2018, Fackrell led the Packers in sacks with 10.5 (21st in the NFL) while playing 59 percent of the defensive snaps (623).
7) Fackrell had a pair of three-sack performances in 2018: in Week 4 vs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills; and Week 11 against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.
8) Outside of last season with the New York Giants, Fackrell played at least 42 percent of the special teams snaps in each of his four seasons in Green Bay.
9) Last season in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, Fackrell intercepted Dak Prescott for his first NFL interception, which went for a 46-yard pick-six.
10) Head coach Brandon Staley has seen Fackrell up close a total of six times over the last four seasons during his stops in Chicago, Denver and the Rams.
