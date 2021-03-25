10 Insights: Kyler Fackrell Brings Pass-Rush Ability to Bolts

6) In 2018, Fackrell led the Packers in sacks with 10.5 (21st in the NFL) while playing 59 percent of the defensive snaps (623).

7) Fackrell had a pair of three-sack performances in 2018: in Week 4 vs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills; and Week 11 against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

8) Outside of last season with the New York Giants, Fackrell played at least 42 percent of the special teams snaps in each of his four seasons in Green Bay.

9) Last season in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, Fackrell intercepted Dak Prescott for his first NFL interception, which went for a 46-yard pick-six.