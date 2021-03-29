Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Chase Daniel Brings Knowledge, Experience to Bolts QBs Room

Mar 29, 2021 at 02:14 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel:

1) An undrafted free agent out of Missouri, Daniel was originally signed by the Washington Football Team in 2009. Of the 11 quarterbacks drafted that year, only Matthew Stafford is still in the league.

2) Daniel remains the all-time passing yards (12,515) and passing touchdowns (101) leader at Missouri. The Tigers went 22-6 in his final two seasons.

3) In 2007, Daniel was a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

4) Over his 11 NFL seasons, Daniel has played for five different teams: Saints, Chiefs, Eagles, Bears and Lions. He spent four total seasons in New Orleans when Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was quarterbacks coach. Daniel was also a practice squad member on the Saints' 2009 Super Bowl team.

5) Daniel and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley also spent time together with the 2018 Bears. Staley was the outside linebackers coach, while Daniel was Mitch Trubisky's back-up.

6) Among the NFL quarterbacks Daniel has been teammates with are Drew Brees (NO), Alex Smith (KC), Carson Wentz (PHI), and Stafford (DET).

7) Among the NFL coaches Daniel has had are Sean Payton (NO), Andy Reid (KC), and Doug Pederson (PHI) – all Super Bowl winners.

8) Daniel has made five career NFL starts, going 178-of-261 for 1,694 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

9) Daniel's first career NFL start came against the Chargers on Dec. 29, 2013 as a member of the Chiefs. The Chargers won 27-24, but Daniel threw his first career touchdown pass – a two-yard reception by Dexter McCluster.

10) With Tyrod Taylor moving on to Houston, Daniel will join Justin Herbert and Easton Stick in the Chargers quarterbacks room.

The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

