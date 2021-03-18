10 Insights: Corey Linsley, Matt Feiler Set to Bolster Bolts' O-Line

6) Head coach Brandon Staley is from Perry, Ohio, approx. 90 miles from Linsley's hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. In Staley's four seasons in the NFL as a position coach and defensive coordinator, he's coached against Linsley six times, including playoffs.

7) Since 2017, offensive lineman Matt Feiler has appeared in 46 games, including 40 starts at both tackle and guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Feiler played 848 snaps in 2020, allowing just two sacks according to Pro Football Focus.

8) Feiler was an undrafted free agent in 2014, originally signed by the Houston Texans. He's the only active NFL player from Bloomsburg University, a Division II school in Pennsylvania.

9) Linsley and Feiler were members of 13- and 12-win teams in 2020, respectively. Linsley's Packers teams won at least 10 regular-season games in five of his seven seasons. Feiler has never experienced a losing season in his six years in the NFL.