10 Insights: Corey Linsley, Matt Feiler Set to Bolster Bolts' O-Line

Mar 17, 2021 at 05:15 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights into the newest members of the Chargers offensive line:

1) Corey Linsley was The Associated Press' First-Team All-Pro center in 2020. He received 18 first place votes, 10 more than the Colts' Ryan Kelly and the Lions' Frank Ragnow, who both made the second team.

2) Linsley has started at least 13 games in six of his seven seasons with the Packers. In 2020, he played 734 snaps and allowed just one sack according to Pro Football Focus.

3) Defensive end Joey Bosa and Linsley were teammates at Ohio State in 2013. Bosa was a freshman; Linsley was a fifth-year senior. Eight years later, the pair of Buckeyes are reunited in Los Angeles.

4) Linsley will also be reunited with offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga in LA. The two played six seasons in Green Bay, including eight playoff starts together.

5) Last season, Linsley was named the Packers' Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work in the community, specifically the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Brown County. According to the press release, CASA is "a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that provides a voice for abused and neglected children who are under the legal protection of the court system through no fault of their own."

6) Head coach Brandon Staley is from Perry, Ohio, approx. 90 miles from Linsley's hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. In Staley's four seasons in the NFL as a position coach and defensive coordinator, he's coached against Linsley six times, including playoffs.

7) Since 2017, offensive lineman Matt Feiler has appeared in 46 games, including 40 starts at both tackle and guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Feiler played 848 snaps in 2020, allowing just two sacks according to Pro Football Focus.

8) Feiler was an undrafted free agent in 2014, originally signed by the Houston Texans. He's the only active NFL player from Bloomsburg University, a Division II school in Pennsylvania.

9) Linsley and Feiler were members of 13- and 12-win teams in 2020, respectively. Linsley's Packers teams won at least 10 regular-season games in five of his seven seasons. Feiler has never experienced a losing season in his six years in the NFL.

10) Feiler will play against his former team this season when the Steelers make their first trip to SoFi Stadium in 2021.

