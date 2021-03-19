10 Insights: Justin Herbert Gets Reliable Red Zone Target in Jared Cook

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers tight end Jared Cook:

1) Over the last three seasons, only the Chiefs' Travis Kelce (26) has more receiving touchdowns among tight ends than Cook (22), a two-time Pro Bowler.

2) The Chargers will be Cook's sixth NFL team. His 41 career receiving touchdowns have come from 12 different quarterbacks, including future Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

3) Cook will be reunited with Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. The two spent the last two seasons together with the New Orleans Saints.

4) Last season against the Chargers, Cook caught a 41-yard touchdown from Brees to tie the game at 20-20 in the fourth quarter of "Monday Night Football." The Saints eventually won 30-27 despite four passing touchdowns from Justin Herbert.