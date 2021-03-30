Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Ryan Smith.
A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. The 2016 fourth-round selection has logged 73 career games played, including 16 starts, and totaled 98 tackles (79 solo), a tackle for loss, an interception and 12 passes defensed. Smith also has forced four fumbles, recovered two and posted 19 special teams tackles. He added a special teams stop in Tampa Bay's 2020 NFC Wild Card win at Washington.
Smith played four collegiate seasons at North Carolina Central, finishing his career ranked No. 7 in school history with 263 tackles, including a program-record 168 solo stops. He added seven interceptions, a forced fumble, eight recoveries and 31 passes defensed for the Eagles. Smith was also a threat in the return game, averaging a school-record 28.1 yards on 14 kickoff returns, running one back for a 95-yard touchdown.
