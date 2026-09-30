Chargers vs. Seahawks Injury Report: Derwin James & Elijah Molden Limited on Wednesday

The Chargers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 4 against the Seahawks.

The Bolts had seven players who did not practice Wednesday, a group that includes Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), Kayode Awosika (fibula), Brenen Thompson (quad) and Charlie Kolar (forearm).

Donte Jackson (concussion) and Justin Eboigbe (eye) also did not practice while Khalil Mack took his usual Wednesday veteran rest day.

Elijah Molden (hamstring) was limited after missing practice for the past two weeks.

Ladd McConkey (foot), Derwin James (hamstring), Trey Lance (groin) and Keaton Mitchell (ankle) were also limited on Wednesday.

The Chargers and Seahawks play Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).