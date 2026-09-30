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Chargers vs. Seahawks Injury Report: Derwin James & Elijah Molden Limited on Wednesday

Sep 30, 2026 at 03:20 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

2026_InjuryReport_REG_4

The Chargers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 4 against the Seahawks.

The Bolts had seven players who did not practice Wednesday, a group that includes Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), Kayode Awosika (fibula), Brenen Thompson (quad) and Charlie Kolar (forearm).

Donte Jackson (concussion) and Justin Eboigbe (eye) also did not practice while Khalil Mack took his usual Wednesday veteran rest day.

Elijah Molden (hamstring) was limited after missing practice for the past two weeks.

Ladd McConkey (foot), Derwin James (hamstring), Trey Lance (groin) and Keaton Mitchell (ankle) were also limited on Wednesday.

The Chargers and Seahawks play Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Seahawks betting line shows the Bolts are Week 4 underdogs.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
G Kayode AwosikaFibulaDNP
DL Justin EboigbeEyeDNP
CB Donte JacksonConcussionDNP
S Derwin James, Jr.HamstringLimited
TE Charlie KolarForearmDNP
QB Trey LanceGroinLimited
OLB Khalil MackNIR-RestDNP
WR Ladd McConkeyFootLimited
RB Keaton MitchellAnkleLimited
DB Elijah MoldenHamstringLimited
WR Brenen ThompsonQuadricepDNP
DL Dalvin TomlinsonHamstringDNP

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SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
S Nick EmmanworiAnkleFull
RB George HolaniRibLimited
S Julian LoveCalfLimited
S Ty OkadaHamstringDNP
DT Brandon PillNeckFull
RB Jadarian PriceChestLimited
DT Jarran ReedFootLimited
WR Rashid ShaheedHipFull
DT Leonard WilliamsNIR - RestLimited
G Grey ZabelGroinLimited

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