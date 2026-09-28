5 Takeaways: Why Jim Harbaugh Believes Chargers Have 'Right Players' to Rebound From 0-3 Start

The Chargers are 0-3 as they get ready for a Week 4 date in Seattle.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Monday press conference:

1. Full belief in the Bolts

The Chargers came up short Sunday in Buffalo, meaning Harbaugh's squad has started off the 2026 season with three consecutive losses.

Harbaugh on Monday said the Bolts are "searching for every possible way to give ourselves an advantage" as they look to get into the win column.

What does that look like behind the scenes?

Harbaugh outlined three areas that get assessed when his team loses a game.

"It's really three things: what you're doing, how you're doing it and who's doing it," Harbaugh said.

"What you're doing, that's scheme," Harbaugh continued. "How somebody is doing it, how we're doing it, that's the effort.

"And who's doing it, that's the player that's executing the assignment," Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh said Monday that the majority of the focus has been on the first two areas after losses.

Why not the third one?

"We have the right players," Harbaugh said. "We have the right players at every position."

As for the first two areas, Harbaugh said the Bolts are "always trying to grow in this scheme" in all three phases.

He then added: "Most people would think the things we're attacking, some people would label as small things. That's what we're searching in the scheme area, small wins to better put our players in a position to be successful."

The root of all of that, Harbaugh noted, is "clear, concise communication."

As the Bolts get ready for a Week 4 date with the Seahawks, they will look to play with the same energy and effort they did against the Bills.