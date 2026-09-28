5 Takeaways: Why Jim Harbaugh Believes Chargers Have 'Right Players' to Rebound From 0-3 Start

The Chargers are 0-3 as they get ready for a Week 4 date in Seattle.
Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Monday press conference:
1. Full belief in the Bolts
The Chargers came up short Sunday in Buffalo, meaning Harbaugh's squad has started off the 2026 season with three consecutive losses.
Harbaugh on Monday said the Bolts are "searching for every possible way to give ourselves an advantage" as they look to get into the win column.
What does that look like behind the scenes?
Harbaugh outlined three areas that get assessed when his team loses a game.
"It's really three things: what you're doing, how you're doing it and who's doing it," Harbaugh said.
"What you're doing, that's scheme," Harbaugh continued. "How somebody is doing it, how we're doing it, that's the effort.
"And who's doing it, that's the player that's executing the assignment," Harbaugh added.
Harbaugh said Monday that the majority of the focus has been on the first two areas after losses.
Why not the third one?
"We have the right players," Harbaugh said. "We have the right players at every position."
As for the first two areas, Harbaugh said the Bolts are "always trying to grow in this scheme" in all three phases.
He then added: "Most people would think the things we're attacking, some people would label as small things. That's what we're searching in the scheme area, small wins to better put our players in a position to be successful."
The root of all of that, Harbaugh noted, is "clear, concise communication."
As the Bolts get ready for a Week 4 date with the Seahawks, they will look to play with the same energy and effort they did against the Bills.
"I can tell by watching the tape how much it means to guys," Harbaugh said.
2. Praise for the defense
There's no doubt the Chargers defense played well enough to win Sunday.
Chris O'Leary's unit forced five turnovers, sacked Josh Allen four times and limited a high-powered Bills offense to just 10 first-half points.
Harbaugh said Monday he hopes the performance in Buffalo carries over, beginning Sunday in Seattle.
"Some real growth. And you want to see that continue," Harbaugh said. "Some really big plays, really great plays. And other opportunities to make other great plays.
"When you give your team a chance like that, you're doing some really good things," Harbaugh added.
Aside from the turnovers, perhaps the most encouraging sign was how the unit played against Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP.
Allen and the Bills entered Week 3 with an offensive EPA per play of 0.337, which clearly led the league.
But the Chargers held Buffalo to just -0.016 EPA per play in Week 3.
Allen, who was intercepted twice and lost a fumble, had a passer rating of 54.0.
That mark ranked 29th out of 30 quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts in Week 3.
3. Genesis Smth stands out
The player who helped spearhead the defense's elite performance in Buffalo?
Rookie safety Genesis Smith.
The recent fourth-round pick nabbed both interceptions against Allen, with one coming in the first quarter and the other coming in the second quarter.
"Made some great plays. Two interceptions, unbelievable," Harbaugh said of Smith. "Tremendous, arrow up and going in a great direction."
Smith starred at Arizona before getting drafted, racking up 14 passes defensed, five interceptions and four forced fumbles in 37 games for the Wildcats.
"Saw really elite ball skills, and tremendous for him, us, to see that in the game," Harbaugh said when asked about Smith's skillset in the draft process.
Smith registered an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 95.1 on Sunday, the highest mark for any player in the entire league entering Monday night.
4. A look at the offense
Through three games, the Chargers offense has not looked like the explosive and fun unit that was envisioned this offseason.
"We need to be better," Harbaugh said.
According to PFF, the Bolts rank 28th in offensive EPA per play (-0.137) so far this season and are 20th in offensive success rate (46.3).
Harbaugh Monday said he has full faith that Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff can get the unit playing better and more consistent.
"We trust Mike. We believe in Mike," Harbaugh said.
As for Justin Herbert, the Chargers quarterback has thrown for 627 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.
Herbert on Sunday put the onus on himself, saying it "starts with me."
Harbaugh on Monday said the Bolts are evaluating pretty much everything in order to try and jumpstart the offense.
"All small things, anything, is being looked at at all times," Harbaugh said. "When a person touches the ball the most, what puts him in the best position is at the forefront of our mind, offensively."
He later added: "Be better. And that drives Justin, that drives me, that drives his position coach, that drives Mike, the coordinator. I mean, drives us all."
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 3 road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
5. Key 4th down plays
While each and every snap from Sunday's game played a factor in the result, Harbaugh was asked about a pair of fourth-down decisions in Buffalo.
The first was about a fourth-and-goal call from the 3-yard line on the Chargers first drive of the second half.
The Bolts initially had first-and-goal at the 3, which turned into second-and-goal at the 1, before a pair of false starts eventually moved them to the 11-yard line.
The offense then gained eight yards on third down before Cameron Dicker hit a 21-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 13-10 lead.
"I wanted the points on the board there," Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh was then asked about the Chargers decision to go for it on fourth-and-10 from the own 45 with roughly five minutes left in regulation when they were down 17-13.
Harbaugh's initial answer circled back to the fourth-and-3 call.
"When you lose the game, you would have rather done the other," Harbaugh said. "I really don't mind, at all, the question or the second guessing because I'm not doing it to myself.
"We didn't win, we didn't get enough points. Had we gone for that, that would have given us a chance to get four more on that drive," Harbaugh added. "Yeah, I'd like to see how that would have played out."
Harbaugh then explained the reasoning for going for it on fourth-and-10.
Down 17-13, he said the hope was to get a stop and either force a punt or missed field goal.
"Fourth and 10 … I figured if we didn't make it, we had to get them stopped," Harbaugh said. "We had to get them stopped within one to two possessions where the clock was.
"Whether we punt them all the way back, we've got to get a stop within two possession," Harbaugh continued. "If it's right there at the 45, we get a stop and force them into a long field goal and have a chance to get us in good field position if they don't make it.
"If they do make it, then we're still going to need a touchdown. We needed a touchdown regardless in that situation. I wanted the extra odds of converting that fourth-down play," Harbaugh added.