A Chargers-Seahawks Preview Ahead of Week 4 in Seattle

Welcome back to the Chargers Mailbag!
We'll run a Mailbag each week during the regular season. Send in submissions for the Mailbag on Twitter @EricLSmith or by email at eric.smith@chargers.nfl.com.
Off we go...
How can we bounce back from this start? What things are we precisely going to change? (Oli via Twitter)
Let's start with this.
Nobody around the football world expected the Chargers to be 0-3 heading to Seattle.
But it isn't just the fact that the Bolts are winless through three games that is surprising.
It's how they have played, which has included sloppiness and a lack of execution across the board.
So, how do the Chargers bounce back?
I thought Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh gave a pretty solid answer on that topic Monday.
"We need to be better," Harbaugh began.
Of course, Harbaugh isn't about to stroll up to the podium and rattle off a checklist of what the Chargers are going to focus on this week.
"Just really outlining, without telling you what we're doing, phases, things we're doing within the schematic small wins we're chasing there," Harbaugh said.
"And how [we're doing it] is technique, too. It's very small wins in technique, it's a fundamental technique game," Harbaugh added.
Harbaugh's quote, while a tad jumbled, essentially say this:
The Chargers have to stop beating themselves before they can beat an opponent on Sundays.
If it's second-and-goal from the 1, the offense has to score a touchdown.
The defense, while brilliant in Buffalo with five takeaways, were burned by a handful of mistakes and penalties in the fourth quarter.
And when you're up 10-0 on the road against the Bills, you need to make a 45-yard field goal to keep the momentum going in your favor.
The challenge won't get any easier Sunday in Seattle against the defending Super Bowl champs, especially since the Seahawks lost on the road to Washington in Week 3.
The Chargers are going to need to play clean and clutch football in order to come away victorious in Seattle.
That's something we haven't seen from the Bolts for a full 60 minutes yet this season.
I know the season has been a disappointment so far. Who has been the Chargers best player through three games? (Victor via email)
Hmmm, good question here.
And this is tougher than I thought.
In my mind, a handful of players have been good but not great, a group that includes Rashawn Slater, Charlie Kolar, Tarheeb Still and Teair Tart.
But I'll go with Ladd McConkey for this one.
Through three games, McConkey has 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Are those eye-popping numbers? No.
But in an offense where it's been tough sledding for pretty much everyone. McConkey has looked the most comfortable in the system to me.
At 0-3, however, I don't think anyone is particularly thrilled with how they have played considering the Bolts don't have any wins to show for it yet.
Where does the team need to be by the bye week? (Johnny via email)
I assume this means what record should the Bolts have to be in a position to salvage a chance at the postseason.
The easy answer is 3-3, which would obviously mean an impressive three-game win streak against the Seahawks, Broncos and Chiefs.
If the Bolts were to pull that off, the vibes would change drastically around here.
But a more reasonable starting point might be 2-4.
If the Chargers can get to that record at the bye, they will then need to get real hot over the final 11 games.
I've always said that the AFC playoffs feel like a race to 10 wins. Over the past three seasons, every AFC team that has reached double-digit wins has made the postseason.
(The past nine-win team to make the playoffs was Mike McDaniel's Dolphins in 2022).
So, getting to 3-3 would be ideal. But 2-4 would at least give the Bolts a chance to go on a run, which would likely need to include a four or five-game win streak.
But the Chargers need to get their first win of 2026 before we start projecting any of that.