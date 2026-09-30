A Chargers-Seahawks Preview Ahead of Week 4 in Seattle

How can we bounce back from this start? What things are we precisely going to change? (Oli via Twitter)

Let's start with this.

Nobody around the football world expected the Chargers to be 0-3 heading to Seattle.

But it isn't just the fact that the Bolts are winless through three games that is surprising.

It's how they have played, which has included sloppiness and a lack of execution across the board.

So, how do the Chargers bounce back?

I thought Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh gave a pretty solid answer on that topic Monday.

"We need to be better," Harbaugh began.

Of course, Harbaugh isn't about to stroll up to the podium and rattle off a checklist of what the Chargers are going to focus on this week.

"Just really outlining, without telling you what we're doing, phases, things we're doing within the schematic small wins we're chasing there," Harbaugh said.

"And how [we're doing it] is technique, too. It's very small wins in technique, it's a fundamental technique game," Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh's quote, while a tad jumbled, essentially say this:

The Chargers have to stop beating themselves before they can beat an opponent on Sundays.

If it's second-and-goal from the 1, the offense has to score a touchdown.

The defense, while brilliant in Buffalo with five takeaways, were burned by a handful of mistakes and penalties in the fourth quarter.

And when you're up 10-0 on the road against the Bills, you need to make a 45-yard field goal to keep the momentum going in your favor.

The challenge won't get any easier Sunday in Seattle against the defending Super Bowl champs, especially since the Seahawks lost on the road to Washington in Week 3.

The Chargers are going to need to play clean and clutch football in order to come away victorious in Seattle.