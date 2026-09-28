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What Are Chargers-Seahawks Betting Odds in Week 4?

Sep 28, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameLine

The Chargers are road underdogs ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Bolts hit the road for a second consecutive week as they take on the Seahawks, with **kickoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m. (PT)**.

The Seahawks enter the game favored over the Chargers by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.

The Bolts are 6.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365. They are also 7-point underdogs according to Fanatics Sportsbook.

In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 43 points and over.

DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and Bet365 have the total at 43.5 points. Fanatics Sportsbook and BetMGM have the total at 43.

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