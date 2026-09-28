What Are Chargers-Seahawks Betting Odds in Week 4?

The Chargers are road underdogs ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Bolts hit the road for a second consecutive week as they take on the Seahawks, with **kickoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m. (PT)**.

The Seahawks enter the game favored over the Chargers by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.

The Bolts are 6.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365. They are also 7-point underdogs according to Fanatics Sportsbook.

In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 43 points and over.