'More Motivated Than Ever': How Daiyan Henley Hopes to Level Up in 2026

Still, the physical toll the illness took on the linebacker is one that took some time to get back into form, a challenge during an NFL season.

It's one he navigated to the best of his ability, and the experience carried an impact heading into the new year.

"It got pretty severe to say the least," Henley said. "Simply due to the fact that I ended up missing some practices, had to go to the hospital. Missing practices, which means missing a couple meetings, having to spend time doing things to get my mind back to full strength just to play, never getting back to full strength until later on in the season, it was a difficult task."

He later added: "It's why I take my health so seriously right now into the season, because stuff like that can pop up and just happen. I didn't plan on it, I didn't get hurt on the football field, it was off the field and a sickness."

With the impacts of the illness getting further away at the midpoint of the season, Henley then faced another sudden situation he didn't expect.

The linebacker received news that his older brother, Jabari, was killed in Los Angeles as the Bolts were in Nashville preparing to play the Titans.

"Family loss is another thing you don't expect, or typically don't know when, especially if it happens how it happened to me," Henley said. "A tragedy like that, you don't really know it's going to come and with that being said, you have to face it head on."

It was difficult and tragic news to digest for the linebacker, but with the support of his teammates and coaches, elected to honor his brother by suiting up in the game.

Henley finished that game against the Titans seven total tackles including a sack and added a pass defensed and two tackles on special teams.

He celebrated his sack by dropping to his knees in prayer, and credited his faith, family and all of the people close to him for helping him through this difficult time and push forward.

"If you have faith, you're a believer in God as I am, having faith, keeping wits about yourself and move forward knowing that God knows all and everything happens for a reason," Henley said. "In that mindset and faith, I lean on family, lean on my teammates, lean on my coaching staff and everyone in between and use that strength to power on because life is happening to all of us.