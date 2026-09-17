'More Motivated Than Ever': How Daiyan Henley Hopes to Level Up in 2026

Daiyan Henley recapped his 2025 season succinctly.
In his own words, it was 'a season of battle.'
Whether it was on or off the field, the Chargers linebacker faced adversity again and again, all of which tested him in ways he wasn't expecting.
But he came out on the other side of feeling stronger than before — and he carries that resolve into 2026.
"I'm more motivated than ever," Henley told Chargers.com.
On paper, Henley put together another very strong season in his third NFL season, his second as the leader in the middle of the Chargers defense.
The 26-year-old led the team in total tackles with 103 and added 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and five pass breakups.
He became one of eight NFL players in 2025 to record 80 tackles, multiple sacks, multiple interceptions and five passes defensed.
But it was situations out of his control that made him dig deeper to get to this point.
"You can't prepare for those things, but you can also make sure your mind is right," the linebacker said.
Henley battled a serious illness in Week 2, one that he later shared landed him in the hospital and affected him in a major way physically.
The linebacker did everything in his power to play through it that week, putting together one of the best performances of his young career in primetime while pushing through when he felt nowhere near his best.
Still, the physical toll the illness took on the linebacker is one that took some time to get back into form, a challenge during an NFL season.
It's one he navigated to the best of his ability, and the experience carried an impact heading into the new year.
"It got pretty severe to say the least," Henley said. "Simply due to the fact that I ended up missing some practices, had to go to the hospital. Missing practices, which means missing a couple meetings, having to spend time doing things to get my mind back to full strength just to play, never getting back to full strength until later on in the season, it was a difficult task."
He later added: "It's why I take my health so seriously right now into the season, because stuff like that can pop up and just happen. I didn't plan on it, I didn't get hurt on the football field, it was off the field and a sickness."
With the impacts of the illness getting further away at the midpoint of the season, Henley then faced another sudden situation he didn't expect.
The linebacker received news that his older brother, Jabari, was killed in Los Angeles as the Bolts were in Nashville preparing to play the Titans.
"Family loss is another thing you don't expect, or typically don't know when, especially if it happens how it happened to me," Henley said. "A tragedy like that, you don't really know it's going to come and with that being said, you have to face it head on."
It was difficult and tragic news to digest for the linebacker, but with the support of his teammates and coaches, elected to honor his brother by suiting up in the game.
Henley finished that game against the Titans seven total tackles including a sack and added a pass defensed and two tackles on special teams.
He celebrated his sack by dropping to his knees in prayer, and credited his faith, family and all of the people close to him for helping him through this difficult time and push forward.
"If you have faith, you're a believer in God as I am, having faith, keeping wits about yourself and move forward knowing that God knows all and everything happens for a reason," Henley said. "In that mindset and faith, I lean on family, lean on my teammates, lean on my coaching staff and everyone in between and use that strength to power on because life is happening to all of us.
"It's not about the individual, it's about how you can make sure to uplift and continue moving forward," Henley added.
The period of time was one that led to a reset after the season was done.
It shaped Henley's entire offseason as he winded down and turned his focus to Year 4.
Through the difficult times, both mentally and physically, the linebacker has come out of it with a new strength and outlook, both on and off the field.
"To be there in the future is to be dead in the present," Henley said. "That's something I've been telling myself. I can sit there and look back at the past, talk about the woes or even talk about the good things. At the end of the day, what I'm facing right now, today, and what I'll be facing moving in the future is what matters the most.
"The wind down comes from the resolve of knowing I have to move with no regrets and move forward and knowing everything can shape it how I need it to be, as long as I put the work in," Henley added.
That leads him to the present day, one where his motivation is at an all-time high.
Henley's 2025 season as a whole saw him surpass numbers he set in his first year as a starter, including in disruptive production like interceptions, sacks and quarterback hits.
Of course, you can go way past the numbers, stats and everything to see just how the linebacker has blossomed since arriving in the league.
Henley has turned into a leader of the group, as his high-energy and outgoing nature has allowed him to become a major voice not only in his position room, but of the entire team.
So much so that he's now been voted a team captain two years in a row.
"To have them honor me with that, and I say honor because it is an honor and privilege, to have them see me as that because that means a whole bunch of new guys, too, that see me as that," Henley said. "It's something I want to keep pushing forward and I want to keep evolving as a leader on this team.
"Come next season, if I have a 'C' on my chest or don't, I want to make sure I'm a leader," Henley added.
The development is apparent to those who have been on the team for a while now.
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary, who was around Henley in 2024, had a firsthand view when Henley became a starter to now.
His ascension has now turned him into one of the most important members of his unit, something he's attacked head on.
"From [2024] to now, the growth and maturity has been really impressive," O'Leary said during the offseason. "He's a leader of the defense and he sees himself as that."
He later added: "He operates like he's the captain of the defense and leader of the core of the defense, and that's what he's been doing in practice."
As the green dot in the middle of O'Leary's defense, Henley knows how crucial his role is in all facets.
And he's more than confident that the unit they're building will not only be strong, but once that continues to elevate as the season moves forward.
"I'm an ultimate believer in C.O., his system, the way he commands as a leader," Henley said. "With all the faith and belief I have in him, I know our season is going to shape up as we see fit because we're putting the work in and we understand nothing is going to be given or handed to us."
As far as 2026 goes, it's a big year for Henley in a variety of ways.
He says he has his own personal goals and things he wants to take care of on the field, but they go hand in hand with what everyone on the team wants to accomplish.
This new season is another chance to show just how much higher he can go — and the desire to do so is there in a massive way.
"The reason why I would say more [motivated] than ever is because it's another year and another opportunity to do better," Henley said. "Another chance, another showing of who I really am out there on that field, on tape to display to the world.
"With opportunities missed in the past, like I said, we don't dwell on that," Henley added. "We move forward and that's all I see right now, opportunities in the future. I see opportunities now. I'm amped, I'm motivated and I can't wait to go."