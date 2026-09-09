Chargers Name Kayode Awosika Starting Left Guard for Week 1

The Bolts have named their starting left guard for Week 1.

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Kayode Awosika will be the team's starter at left guard heading into the 2026 season.

"He's been very good, very consistently good," Harbaugh said of Awosika on Wednesday. "Ton of credit to, I've been enamored with [offensive line coach] Butch Barry and his coaching style since the first, second time we were on the grass in OTAs.

"His meetings, the individual period … every single guy, why did we keep 11 offensive linemen on the 53? Because they've all done a tremendous job," Harbaugh added.

Awosika was one of five players initially in the running for the left guard job, a group that also included Jake Slaughter, Trey Pipkins III, Branson Taylor and Trevor Penning.

Awosika was consistently running with the top offense in training camp and the preseason.

"When you got a guy like Mike McDaniel and Coach Harbaugh, an offensive line coach like Butch Barry, a lot of good things could happen to elevate your game and look at football a different way," Awosika said Wednesday in the locker room. "It's pretty cool. It's been awesome to be in this new technique that's about speed, I like it. It's been awesome."

Harbaugh noted on August 22 that "Kayode is right there, he's the leader right now" within that competition.

That position battle was also affected by injuries as Taylor is currently on Injured Reserve (Designated to Return) while Slaughter is now the starting center after Tyler Biadasz sustained a season-ending ACL injury.

Pipkins had to shift over to left tackle this summer as Rashawn Slater returned from a knee injury while Penning mostly ran with the reserves in camp.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel acknowledged last month that while injuries did alter the left guard competition, Awosika had also proved plenty by that point.

"Jake was firmly in the running for that," McDaniel said. "Luckily, we've had some strong play from a bunch of the guys, several of the vets you've seen all types of different number float in there.

"I think the No. 74 [Awosika] might stick, he's been fortunately been coming along, but realistically the battle wasn't complete and guys have to solidify their spots," McDaniel added.

Awosika joined the Bolts as a free agent this offseason after playing 13 games for the Lions in 2025.

He said being with McDaniel, Barry and others has helped him feel ready to roll for Week 1.

'They're very good at explaining things," Awosika said, "When you've been around football, I'm in Year 6 now, explaining things the way you probably know it and aligning with what they do here, then changing your mindset because it's an attack offense with speed, mentality to attack first. It's translating that and then buying into it, it's pretty awesome."

The 27-year-old has appeared in 50 career games with 11 starts, and has also played in four career playoff games.