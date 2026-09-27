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Chargers-Bills Week 3 Inactives: Trey Lance Active, Uiagalelei is Emergency 3rd Quarterback in Buffalo

Sep 27, 2026 at 08:32 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersInactives

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 3 against the Bills.

Rodney Shelley (hamstring) and Trey Lance (groin) are both active after being listed as questionable.

DJ Uiagalelei will serve as the emergency third quarterback in Buffalo.

The Chargers had six players ruled out Friday, a group that included Elijah Molden (hamstring), Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), Trey Pipkins III (knee), Kayode Awosika (fibula), Brenen Thompson (quad) and Charlie Kolar (forearm).

Pipkins was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday, meaning he must miss a minimum of four games.

The other inactive for Week 3 is rookie offensive lineman Alex Harkey.

The Chargers and Bills play Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Bills betting line shows the Bolts are Week 3 underdogs.

Here are the Chargers inactives:

S Elijah Molden
QB DJ Uiagalelei*
OL Alex Harkey
G Kayode Awosika
TE Charlie Kolar
WR Brenen Thompson
DT Dalvin Tomlinson

*Emergency third quarterback

Here are Buffalo's inactives:

WR Skyler Bell

S Jalon Kilgore

OLB Mike Danna

G Ar'maj Reed-Adams

T/G Jude Bowry

DL T.J. Sanders

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