Chargers vs. Raiders Injury Report: Ladd McConkey Among 5 Who Don't Practice Wednesday

The Chargers have released their first Injury Report for Week 2 against the Raiders.

Ladd McConkey (rib) was one of five players who did not practice Wednesday, a group that also included Elijah Molden (hamstring), Teair Tart (ankle) and Trey Pipkins III (knee).

Khalil Mack took his usual veteran rest day on Wednesday.

Deane Leonard (abdomen) and Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) were limited while Akheem Mesidor (calf) and Derius Davis (calf) were full participants.

The Chargers and Raiders play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).