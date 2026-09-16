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Chargers vs. Raiders Injury Report: Ladd McConkey Among 5 Who Don't Practice Wednesday

Sep 16, 2026 at 03:32 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers have released their first Injury Report for Week 2 against the Raiders.

Ladd McConkey (rib) was one of five players who did not practice Wednesday, a group that also included Elijah Molden (hamstring), Teair Tart (ankle) and Trey Pipkins III (knee).

Khalil Mack took his usual veteran rest day on Wednesday.

Deane Leonard (abdomen) and Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) were limited while Akheem Mesidor (calf) and Derius Davis (calf) were full participants.

The Chargers and Raiders play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Raiders betting line shows the Bolts are Week 2 favorites.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WR Derius DavisCalfFull
DB Deane LeonardAbdomenLimited
OLB Khalil MackNIR/RestDNP
WR Ladd McConkeyRibDNP
OLD Akheem MesidorCalfFull
DB Elijah MoldenHamstringDNP
T Trey Pipkins IIIKneeDNP
DL Teair TartAnkleDNP
DL Dalvin TomlinsonHamstringLimited

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LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TE Brock BowersKneeDNP
RB Ashton JeantyAnkleFull
CB Darien PorterFootDNP

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