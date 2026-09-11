'A Different Monster': Why Chargers QB Justin Herbert Will Thrive in Mike McDaniel's Offense in 2026

Standing at his locker before Week 1, Alt was then asked what the outside world could expect to see from Herbert in this offensive system.

Alt paused a few seconds before answering.

"Justin is going to be Justin. The offense is going to allow him to be his true self," Alt said. "But all the caution tape is off … he's going to show off all of his capabilities, and I think that's what we're excited about. Just let him shine the way he can."

Like Alt, others who are close to Herbert expect him to thrive in McDaniel's system.

"Justin's going to be great. Justin looks great in any offense, but I think this offense, you got a sneak peek of it," said Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz, alluding to Herbert's 65-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston in the Bolts preseason final.

"He operates it well, understanding it," Hortiz added. "Justin pours so much work in everything he does, so he's always going to chase perfection. Hopefully we can help him be that way."

Wide receiver Tre' Harris added: "It's going to be really exciting; I can say that. I'm super excited for Justin. He does some special things that I get to see in practice. But I'm super excited for the league and the fans to see what he truly can do. He's put on tape before and everyone knows what he's capable of. But this year, he's going to be a different monster than he already is."

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey said: "You all know how I feel about Justin. That guy is a stud. I think he's one of the best in the league and I think he's going to show everybody that."

And Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said this offseason that he envisions 2026 being "a perfect combination of Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert."

Add in the return of All-Pro caliber offensive tackles in Rashawn Slater and Alt, McDaniel's prowess in the run game that should allow Omarion Hampton to flourish and a polished group of pass catchers that include McConkey, Johnston and Harris, plus Oronde Gadsden, Charlie Kolar and Brenen Thompson among others, and Herbert appears to have all the ingredients at his disposal to put together his best season yet in Year 7 in the league.

But just what exactly can we expect from the Pro Bowl quarterback in 2026?

McDaniel recently said he has "high expectations, not ceilings" for what Herbert can accomplish in 2026.

What does Day think?

"I don't think any of us know. We're going to find out throughout the season," Day said.

"There hasn't been a player that has his feet, arm strength, his touch, his football IQ and his anticipation," Day added. "He's got it all so we're going to see how far we can take it. And this is his first year in the offense, so we're going to see throughout the season that he keeps growing."

The mission, of course, isn't to help Herbert have a career season, help the Chargers have an elite offense and potentially win the NFL MVP award — all of which could come to fruition if health and other factors all break right for the Bolts this season.

No, the end goal is to have Herbert help lead the Chargers on a deep postseason run, something that has eluded both the quarterback and franchise in recent seasons.

It's a topic that both Herbert and McDaniel addressed this offseason.

"You want to be at your best, especially during those elimination games. That's what we're working for now," Herbert said.

McDaniel added: "[We want] to have the strongest version of himself down the stretch of the season in December and January."

After a recent practice, Day was asked to envision a line graph where the upper right-hand side meant an exceptional season for Herbert.

Is the best case scenario for the quarterback way up on the top right of that graph?

"I think it's off the graph," Day said with certainty. "I don't know what his maximum capability is because it's somewhere off the graph. Where we get this year? I don't know."