 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Chargers-Raiders Week 2 Inactives: Ladd McConkey Will Play Against Las Vegas

Sep 20, 2026 at 11:35 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersInactives

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 2 against the Raiders.

Ladd McConkey (rib) is active after being listed as questionable to play.

Deane Leonard (abdomen) will not play after being listed as questionable.

Elijah Molden (hamstring) and Trey Pipkins III (knee) did not practice all week and were ruled out Friday.

The other inactives for Week 1 are Isas Waxter, Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey.

The Chargers and Raiders play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Raiders betting line shows the Bolts are Week 2 favorites.

Here are the Chargers inactives:

S Elijah Molden
DB Deane Leonard
CB Isas Waxter
OL Logan Taylor
OL Alex Harkey
OL Trey Pipkins III

Here are Las Vegas' inactives:

QB Aiden O'Connell

CB Darien Porter

S Tristin McCollum

S Dalton Johnson

G Bryce Cabeldue

TE Brock Bowers

DT JJ Pegues

Related Content

news

Chargers vs. Raiders Injury Report: Ladd McConkey Questionable, Elijah Molden Out for Week 2

Take a look at the Chargers Injury Report ahead of Week 2 against the Raiders

news

'More Motivated Than Ever': How Daiyan Henley Hopes to Level Up in 2026

The linebacker, who was voted a team captain once again, has his eyes set on a big year after an adversity-filled 2025 season

news

Chargers-Cardinals Week 1 Inactives: Tuli Tuipulotu To Play in Season Opener

Here is who won't play Sunday for the Chargers against Arizona

news

'A Different Monster': Why Chargers QB Justin Herbert Will Thrive in Mike McDaniel's Offense in 2026

The Chargers franchise quarterback is positioned to have the best season of his career under McDaniel this season

news

Chargers vs. Cardinals Injury Report: Tuli Tuipulotu Questionable for Week 1

Take a look at the Chargers Injury Report ahead of Week 1 against the Cardinals

news

Chargers vs. Patriots Injury Report: Omarion Hampton Among 6 Questionable in Wild Card Round

Take a look at the Wild Card Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots

news

Chargers vs. Broncos Injury Report: Omarion Hampton Out, Kimani Vidal Among 5 Questionable for Sunday

Take a look at the Week 18 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos

news

Chargers vs. Texans Injury Report: Kimani Vidal & Mekhi Becton Questionable for Saturday

Take a look at the Week 17 Injury Report ahead of Saturday's game against the Texans

news

Chargers vs. Cowboys Injury Report: Quentin Johnston Among 5 Players Questionable for Sunday

Take a look at the Week 16 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys

news

Chargers vs. Chiefs Injury Report: Justin Herbert & Ladd McConkey Will Play, Quentin Johnston Questionable for Sunday

Take a look at the Week 15 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs

news

Chargers vs. Eagles Injury Report: Justin Herbert & Omarion Hampton Questionable for Monday Night Football

Take a look at the Week 14 Injury Report ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles

Advertising