Chargers-Raiders Week 2 Inactives: Ladd McConkey Will Play Against Las Vegas

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 2 against the Raiders.

Ladd McConkey (rib) is active after being listed as questionable to play.

Deane Leonard (abdomen) will not play after being listed as questionable.

Elijah Molden (hamstring) and Trey Pipkins III (knee) did not practice all week and were ruled out Friday.

The other inactives for Week 1 are Isas Waxter, Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey.

The Chargers and Raiders play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Raiders betting line shows the Bolts are Week 2 favorites.

Here are the Chargers inactives: