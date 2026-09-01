Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers travel for the second straight week as they take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 at Lumen Field.

MATCHUP HISTORY

The matchup will mark the 53rd regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Seahawks hold an all-time record of 27-25, however, the Chargers have won two out of the last three. This will be the Bolts first time traveling to Seattle since the 2018 season.

The last time the two teams met up was a midseason game at SoFi Stadium during the 2022 season.

Quarterback Justin Herbert approached the 300-yard mark and finished the afternoon with 293 passing yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side, Khalil Mack was also able to make a splash play as he brought in a fumble recovery in the second quarter.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, October 4

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

YouTubeTV - Watch every Sunday Chargers game with NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV.

NFL+ - Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR), Fox Sports 990 KIKI-AM (Honolulu, HI) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/98.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS